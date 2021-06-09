Scientists in South Korea tested a new cathode material as part of a calcium-ion battery (CIB), achieving some impressive results. The material retained more than 90% of it initial capacity after 500 cycles, alongside some of the best performance results seen so far for this technology. The scientists say that this discovery opens up "an unexplored pathway toward the realization of stable and high-power cathodes in CIBs."With growing concerns over the availability and supply chains of various materials that are essential to lithium-ion batteries today, on top of the need for higher storage capacities, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...