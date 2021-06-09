Infinite Group, Inc.: IGI Creates Subsidiary IGI CyberLabs, Names Stuart Cohen as President

The cybersecurity services and software company is moving its Nodeware® SaaS platform and other IP to a wholly owned subsidiary focused on software sales and development solutions to accelerate growth

PITTSFORD, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2021 / Infinite Group, Inc. (IGI) (OTCQB:IMCI) announces today that the company is creating a wholly owned subsidiary to support its Nodeware solution and continued software development: IGI CyberLabs. The company has named cybersecurity industry veteran Stuart Cohen as the new President of IGI CyberLabs.

IGI is sharing this news today as it showcases the company at the ChannelPro SMB Forum-Dallas, both in person and virtually.

IGI is the creator of the patented Nodeware Vulnerability Management Solution, its proprietary SaaS solution that was developed by IGI's own cybersecurity practitioners to provide complete network visibility and monitoring to help businesses lower their risk of a cyber attack. Nodeware is unique in the VM market, combining new device recognition with vulnerability scanning to enable businesses to easily monitor their network, identify security gaps, and access detailed reports in order to achieve security compliance-all while running silently in the background during normal business hours.

"Nodeware is a cost-effective vulnerability management solution tailored for the unique requirements of small and medium businesses," Cohen said. "This solution identifies devices and vulnerabilities on networks that are constantly under attack. And Nodeware's ability to scan during normal business hours without any disruption to the network is a game-changer, making it a must-have for business executives and owners who are concerned about their business continuity."

Cohen joined IGI to help bring Nodeware to a wider audience through a network of partners and to build out the portfolio of offerings for IGI CyberLabs. The new subsidiary is focused on providing solutions-like Nodeware-to SMBs that were previously only affordable or accessible to larger corporations that have CISOs and CIOs. With many small businesses concerned about cyber security risk, Nodeware helps bring a cost-effective security solution to this underserved segment of the market.

Cohen was the Founder of The Cybersecurity Collaborative and a former VP at the CyberRisk Alliance. He brings more than 35 years of industry experience in high tech, open source, and cybersecurity collaboration.

"Stuart brings strong cybersecurity leadership and decades of experience to his role as the new leader of Nodeware and IGI CyberLabs," said IGI President and COO Andrew Hoyen. "We are thrilled to be growing this division of IGI and continuing to bring new, essential cybersecurity solutions to the market."

Nodeware is sold directly and through the channel, including via Telarus Inc., SYNNEX Distribution, and Staples Business Solutions.

Learn more about Nodeware at www.nodeware.com or visit the company website at www.IGIcybersecurity.com. Email IR@igius.com for investment inquiries.

About IGI

Headquartered in Rochester, NY with a remote workforce spanning across the United States, IGI Cybersecurity delivers people-driven cybersecurity for personalized, resilient cyber defense focused on individualized business strategy, enterprise-wide expertise and unshakeable partnership. We are The Cybersecurity People.

IGI is also the OEM of the Nodeware® vulnerability management solution, an award-winning SaaS platform that continuously scans networks to identify critical vulnerabilities. Learn more at igicybersecurity.com and nodeware.com.

