GaN Systems Paves the Way for Power Electronics Innovation at APEC 2021

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2021 / GaN Systems, the global leader in GaN (gallium nitride) power semiconductors, today announced it will showcase its most recent GaN-based solutions at the Applied Power Electronics Conference (APEC) 2021, taking place from June 14-17, 2021. The company will demonstrate new GaN Systems' solutions in mobile phone and laptop PC chargers, audio, electric vehicles and more, highlighting the technology's ability to meet the rapid growth of data and energy demands across key industries.

GaN Systems showcases catapulting solutions at APEC 2021

Experts from GaN Systems will be participating in several 'not-to-miss' industry presentations:

Monday, June 14, 8:00 PM EDT WBG High Performance Switches: Transforming the World: The 7 Habits of Highly Effective GaN Designs



Thursday, June 17, 4:00 PM EDT The Effect of Dynamic On-State Resistance to System Losses in GaN-Based Hard-Switching Half-Bridge Applications



Thursday June 17, 5:00 PM EDT Wide Bandgap Semiconductors in Production: GaN Systems Performance and Reliability in Customer Applications



GaN Systems continues to experience accelerated growth with the mainstream adoption of GaN technology to meet energy and data demands as well as the size and weight reductions required in the consumer electronics, data center, renewable energy, industrial, and automotive industries.

GaN Systems will exhibit the following solutions at APEC 2021:

Consumer Audio: GaN technology is increasingly being used in the audio market as it supports extreme performance levels while allowing significant weight reductions and generating minimal heat. GaN Systems transistors, which offer unparalleled switching performance in a small package, can be found in Syng's Cell Alpha wireless speaker.

Consumer Power Chargers: GaN Systems' innovations include the industry's smallest and smartest 100W dual USB-C intelligent PD GaN charger, which delivers outstanding efficiency, power density, and circuit intelligence. In addition, the company will showcase examples of high effihigh-efficiencyciency GaN-based 65W QR and 65W Active Clamp Flyback (ACF) chargers. Visitors to the GaN Systems' virtual booth can also learn more about the company's EZDrive circuit, which eliminates the cost of double-driver solutions.

Data Center: GaN Systems' power transistors can reduce energy costs by more than $100 million annually and reduce C02 emissions by nearly one million metric tons for large data center operators. The company's high-density, high-efficiency GaN-based 3kW LLC Resonant Converter reference design reduces design cycles, costs, and time-to-market for companies developing data center, telecom, and industrial switching mode power supply (SMPS) applications. When paired with the 3kW bridgeless totem-pole Power Factor Correction (PFC) reference design, it enables the industry's highest-performing, lowest cost design for power supply units.

Automotive: GaN Systems continues to lead the market, offering solutions for onboard battery chargers (OBC), DC/DC converters, and traction inverters. The company will showcase its new automotive-grade 650V, 60A transistors which meet the requirements for high power, low loss, and high-reliability performance in today's automotive applications, meeting AEC-Q101 and AutoQual+ testing and qualification.

For more information, please visit GaN Systems' Virtual Booth.

About GaN Systems

GaN Systems is the global leader in GaN power semiconductors with the most extensive transistors portfolio that uniquely addresses the needs of today's most demanding industries, including consumer electronics, data center servers, and power supplies, renewable energy systems, industrial motors, and automotive electronics. As an industry-leading innovator, GaN Systems makes possible the design of smaller, lower cost, more efficient power systems. The company's award-winning products provide system design opportunities free from the limitations of yesterday's silicon. By changing the transistor performance rules, GaN Systems enables power conversion companies to revolutionize their industries and transform the world.

For more information, please visit: www.gansystems.comor on Facebook, Twitter andLinkedInand scan thisQR codefor our WeChat.

