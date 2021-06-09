Howden Group, a leading global provider of mission critical air and gas handling products, technologies and services, has reached an agreement to acquire Fancraft (Pty) Ltd.

Established in 1989 by Andries Gouws and based in Sasolburg, South Africa, Fancraft is an independent aftermarket services company focused on the maintenance, repair and installation of air gas handling equipment and turbomachinery.

The combination of Fancraft with Howden's South African business allows Howden to expand its aftermarket service capabilities, while providing Fancraft customers with access to Howden's network of technologies and global experts. The acquisition will also accelerate the growth of Howden's compressors and turbines aftermarket services business and broaden its footprint in Southern Africa. The strong fit between the companies is underscored by the fact that Fancraft has operated as a qualified service agent for Thomassen compressors and Peter Brotherhood steam turbines, which are both product brands owned by Howden.

Ross Shuster, CEO of Howden, comments: "We are pleased to welcome the Fancraft team to Howden. This acquisition is well aligned with Howden's strategy to aggressively expand the aftermarket services we provide to our customers globally. Fancraft already has strong experience with a variety of Howden technologies, including Thomassen compressors, and also steam turbines from Peter Brotherhood, a company which Howden recently acquired, demonstrating the natural fit of Fancraft within the Howden family."

Andries Gouws, founder of Fancraft said: "This deal represents great news for our customers, giving them direct access to the skills and technology of Howden, and the wider global access to services and spares that comes through this network. Fancraft has an established track record of working with Howden, and we are excited by the opportunities this combination brings to our team and our customers across the Southern Africa region."

Howden is focused on helping customers increase the efficiency and effectiveness of their air and gas handling processes enabling them to make sustainable improvements in their environmental impact. Howden Africa designs, manufactures and supplies products, solutions and services for a diverse range of industries including mining and a variety of industrial services in the region.

The Fancraft acquisition agreement follows three other acquisitions made by Howden in 2021: Balcke-Dürr Rothemühle GmBH in Germany; Peter Brotherhood in the U.K.; and Maintenance Partners NV in Belgium.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210609005520/en/

Contacts:

Devan LaBrash

Pagoda PR

howden@pagodapr.com

+44 (0) 7741 614 756