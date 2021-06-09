Streamlined program enables partners to specialize by business use-case and vertical industry, driving profitable growth

SnapLogic, provider of the #1 Intelligent Integration Platform, today announced the launch of its new, enhanced Partner Connect Program to help global technology, consulting, and OEM partners capitalize on the growing market opportunities for enterprise automation and integration services, a key part of the $50 billion application infrastructure and middleware software market.* The reimagined program enables partners to differentiate themselves through vertical and functional specializations, allowing them to clearly communicate their value to customers, while utilizing SnapLogic's partner marketing and digital infrastructure tools to collaborate on new business opportunities.

In addition to supporting partners by vertical specialization, the program also breaks partner expertise out by three main functional areas Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS) for core application integration, data integration, and API management; enterprise automation for end-to-end business process orchestration; and cloud modernization for legacy upgrade projects. This way, the right partners will be brought in to support the right customer use cases.

"As organizations around the world accelerate their investments in integration and automation, we're seizing on demand to expand our partner ecosystem," said Jason Wakeam, Vice President of Business Development and OEM Sales at SnapLogic. "Increasingly, businesses are tying their growth and success to digitally transforming their operations which means an increased need for intelligent integration and enterprise automation. We've designed this program to make it easy and effective for our partners to join, get onboarded and trained, collaborate with us, and quickly realize revenue from these growing opportunities."

One of the main advantages of the Partner Connect Program is the ability for partners to utilize SnapLogic's low-code platform to quickly build integrations on behalf of their clients. This enables partners to speed the time it takes to develop and roll-out new solutions, getting work done 80% faster, and creating opportunities for them to value price their service offerings. This allows them to apply the time and effort saved to more strategic, higher-end offerings and business opportunities.

"As a SnapLogic technology partner, Coupa has collaborated with SnapLogic and their marketing enablement engine to build joint go-to-market strategies," said Roger Goulart, EVP of Business Development and Alliances at Coupa. "As a result, we have enabled our customers to use the SnapLogic Intelligent Integration Platform to ensure seamless connectivity between Coupa's Business Spend Management (BSM) Platform and ERP systems so they have the visibility and insights they need to effectively manage their spend. We look forward to driving continued business growth and customer value thanks to our partnership with SnapLogic."

Driving Partner Productivity and Profitability

The enhanced Partner Connect Program establishes three partnership tiers registered, advanced, and premier. Registered partnership is designed to be an entry point for new partners, enabling them to develop and certify their solutions. The advanced level is for partners that have built successful integrations with SnapLogic; this tier will give the partners access to the SnapLogic sandbox environment and other resources. The highest tier is premier, which is for those partners with the strongest level of engagement with SnapLogic. These partners have access to additional technical resources and sales and marketing tools and support.

"We've specifically designed the Partner Connect Program with a partner-first mentality," added Wakeam. "Our sales team is compensated directly for collaborating with partners, eliminating any chance of channel conflict, and ensuring that our joint end-user customers are presented with the strongest, most valuable solutions possible. We aim to make our partners productive, and most importantly, profitable."

SnapLogic is actively recruiting new partners in these three categories for collaborative customer engagements:

Technology Partners

SnapLogic's Partner Connect Program powers technology partners' go-to-market strategy, accelerates sales, and speeds time-to-market with the below features. Current technology partners include companies such as AWS, Workday, Coupa, Looker, SAP, and Snowflake.

Resources to Grow Revenue Marketing and sales resources, training and tools to enable ISV providers to expand and increase revenue through a mutual referral or recommendation model.

Marketing and sales resources, training and tools to enable ISV providers to expand and increase revenue through a mutual referral or recommendation model. Go-to-Market Enablement Joint marketing framework for developing a go-to-market strategy, including joint campaigns focused on shared value proposition and differentiation for customers and prospects.

Joint marketing framework for developing a go-to-market strategy, including joint campaigns focused on shared value proposition and differentiation for customers and prospects. Business Planning and Acceleration Business planning and go-to-market accelerators that provide a quick path to growth through joint selling and lead generation campaigns.

Consulting Partners

Consulting partners are able to collaborate with SnapLogic to build and grow new programs with its integration platform, unlocking new revenue streams. SnapLogic's consulting partners also have the opportunity to maximize time-to-value by utilizing existing common integration workflows, and can easily take a "land and expand" approach to new business within their accounts. Current consulting partners include: PwC, KPMG, Infosys, Cognizant, Hackett Group, IWConnect, and Fresh Gravity.

Accelerate Time-to-Market Designed for partners who are experts in common use cases and workflows that accelerate time-to-market.

Designed for partners who are experts in common use cases and workflows that accelerate time-to-market. Build Repeatable Solutions Consulting partners can easily build flows and patterns to automate business processes, and productize their IP and resell for higher margins.

Consulting partners can easily build flows and patterns to automate business processes, and productize their IP and resell for higher margins. Supercharge Enterprise Automation Partners can leverage SnapLogic to jump-start sales, technical, and marketing engines and open up new customer opportunities.

OEM Partners

By joining the Partner Connect Program, OEMs are able to quickly build repeatable integration templates and streamline processes, deliver application and data integrations at scale, and easily connect to cloud and on-premises applications to build innovative solutions. Current OEM partners include Planview, NTT Security, Prophix, OpenGov, and Tyler Technologies.

Embed SnapLogic OEM partners have the opportunity to embed SnapLogic's iPaaS platform as a part of their own solution, enabling customers to integrate with any other cloud or on-premises application or data source.

OEM partners have the opportunity to embed SnapLogic's iPaaS platform as a part of their own solution, enabling customers to integrate with any other cloud or on-premises application or data source. Offer Integration as a Service By leveraging SnapLogic's platform, OEM partners have the ability to integrate with customer applications rapidly and offer integration as a service.

By leveraging SnapLogic's platform, OEM partners have the ability to integrate with customer applications rapidly and offer integration as a service. Generate New Revenue Streams OEM partners can use SnapLogic's platform to pull data from customers' applications and other third-party data sources to streamline their ability to deliver new value-added data services.

For more information about SnapLogic's enhanced Partner Connect Program, please read the SnapLogic blog and visit the SnapLogic website.

Gartner "Forecast Analysis: Application Infrastructure and Middleware Software, Worldwide" by Fabrizio Biscotti and Bindi Bhullar, February, 22, 2021.

About SnapLogic

SnapLogic powers the automated enterprise. The company's self-service, AI-powered integration platform helps organizations connect applications and data sources, automate common workflows and business processes, and deliver exceptional experiences for customers, partners, and employees. Thousands of enterprises around the world rely on the SnapLogic platform to integrate, automate, and transform their business. Learn more at snaplogic.com.

Connect with SnapLogic via our Blog, Twitter, Facebook, or LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210609005255/en/

Contacts:

Scott Behles

SnapLogic

scott.behles@snaplogic.com

+1 415-571-4462

Jeff Drew

Guyer Group for SnapLogic

snaplogic@guyergroup.com

+1 617-233-5109

Cameron Burke

Kaizo for SnapLogic

snaplogic@kaizo.co.uk

+44 (0)203 176 4700