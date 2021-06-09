Anzeige
Mittwoch, 09.06.2021
PR Newswire
09.06.2021 | 15:16
Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund - Update Regarding Realisation Opportunity

PR Newswire

London, June 9

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, THE REPUBLIC OF IRELAND OR SOUTH AFRICA OR TO US PERSONS.

Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd.
("the Company")

(a closed-ended investment scheme incorporated with limited liability
under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 56535)

LEI 213800GXKGJVWN3BF511

Update Regarding Realisation Opportunity

The Company advises that, further to the announcement on 01st June 2021, it has now liquidated 75 per cent. of the assets in the Realisation Pool.

The Company will make further announcements regarding the status of the remaining Realisation Pool assets to be liquidated and timing of compulsory redemptions of Realisation Shares in due course.

For further information please contact:

N+1 Singer
James Maxwell/ Justin McKeegan/ James Fischer - Nominated Adviser
James Waterlow - Sales		+44 20 7496 3000
Northern Trust International Fund
Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Sam Walden		+44 1481 745 385

Website

www.weisskoreaopportunityfund.com

