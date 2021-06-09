On ELKO Grupa, AS Bond trading on Nasdaq Baltic Alternative market First North

Nasdaq Riga on June 9, 2021 decided to admit for trading ELKO Grupa, AS bonds on First North market operated by Nasdaq Riga as of June 14, 2021. Additional information: Issuer's full name ELKO Grupa, AS Issuer's short name ELG Securities ISIN code LV0000870079 Securities maturity date 12.02.2026 Nominal value of one security EUR 1 000 Number of listed securities 20 000 Fixed annual coupon rate 6% Coupon payments Two times per year February 12 August 12 Orderbook short name ELGB060026FA ELKO Grupa, AS Company description and its Annexes in the attachment. The Certified Adviser of ELKO Grupa, AS is Signet Bank AS till June 14, 2021. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1001619