GlobeNewswire
09.06.2021 | 15:17
On ELKO Grupa, AS Bond trading on Nasdaq Baltic Alternative market First North

Nasdaq Riga on June 9, 2021 decided to admit for trading ELKO Grupa, AS bonds
on First North market operated by Nasdaq Riga as of June 14, 2021. 

Additional information:

Issuer's full name       ELKO Grupa, AS        
Issuer's short name      ELG              
Securities ISIN code      LV0000870079         
Securities maturity date    12.02.2026          
Nominal value of one security EUR 1 000           
Number of listed securities  20 000            
Fixed annual coupon rate    6%              
Coupon payments        Two times per year February 12
                August 12           
Orderbook short name      ELGB060026FA         



ELKO Grupa, AS Company description and its Annexes in the attachment.

The Certified Adviser of ELKO Grupa, AS is Signet Bank AS till June 14, 2021.

Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+371 67212431
www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1001619
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
