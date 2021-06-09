Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 9, 2021) - GaN Systems, the global leader in GaN (gallium nitride) power semiconductors, today announced it will showcase its most recent GaN-based solutions at the Applied Power Electronics Conference (APEC) 2021, taking place from June 14-17, 2021. The company will demonstrate new GaN Systems' solutions in mobile phone and laptop PC chargers, audio, electric vehicles and more, highlighting the technology's ability to meet the rapid growth of data and energy demands across key industries.

To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more, click here.

Key Takeaways:

At APEC 2021, GaN Systems will demonstrate solutions in mobile phone and laptop PC chargers, audio, electric vehicles and more, highlighting the technology's ability to meet the rapid growth of data and energy demands across key industries.

Experts from GaN Systems will be participating in several industry presentations on June 14 and 17.

GaN Systems continues to experience accelerated growth with mainstream adoption of GaN technology to meet energy and data demands as well as size and weight reductions required in many industries.

Click image above to view full announcement.

About GaN Systems

GaN Systems is the global leader in GaN power semiconductors with the most extensive transistors portfolio that uniquely addresses the needs of today's most demanding industries, including consumer electronics, data center servers, and power supplies, renewable energy systems, industrial motors, and automotive electronics. As an industry-leading innovator, GaN Systems makes possible the design of smaller, lower cost, more efficient power systems. The company's award-winning products provide system design opportunities free from the limitations of yesterday's silicon. By changing the transistor performance rules, GaN Systems enables power conversion companies to revolutionize their industries and transform the world.

Contacts:

Mary Placido

4152183627

mary@triercompany.com

Source: GaN Systems

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/87083