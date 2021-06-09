Company's momentum reflects market need for robust comprehensive email security solutions

Red Sift, a leading provider of vital cybersecurity products, today announced significant growth in its U.S. operations. In the past year, the company saw a 90% increase in its U.S. revenue alone, tripled its U.S. employee headcount under the direction of an expanded leadership team, announced key partnerships, added new customers, and won prestigious industry recognition.

"Red Sift is thriving in a challenging environment and continuing to grow rapidly because we have the right products to meet this moment," said Red Sift CEO Rahul Powar. "Now that so many companies have transitioned to remote workforces, there is an increased need for email security. It's a need we can answer. Our solution is technologically advanced and offers a well-rounded cybersecurity platform approach that other specialist, or niche, providers don't."

Red Sift offers a purpose-built suite of cybersecurity solutions that work to block outbound phishing attacks, analyze the security of inbound communication for company-wide email threats, and monitor and safeguard valuable customer data.

The company's growth reflects the extremely high market demand for these products as well as demonstrates recognition of Red Sift's ability to build and deliver a world-class cybersecurity solution suite. In the past year, the company:

Achieved a 90% increase in U.S. customer revenue

Tripled its U.S. employee headcount in just one year, led by U.S. leadership team Chuck Swenberg, senior vice president of strategy and general manager Americas, and Tim Leow, vice president of sales

Announced key strategic partnerships with leading industry players Entrust, a global leader in identities, payments, and data protection, is partnering with selected Red Sift to bring Verified Mark Certificates (VMCs) to market that support the Brand Indicators for Message Identification (BIMI) email authentication standard, based on Red Sift's leading, full service and automated platform for email security SecurityScorecard, the global leader in cybersecurity ratings, selected Red Sift as its strategic partner for email security policy insights which will be integrated into Scorecards for its expanding base of clients

Added new organizations to its roster of banner customers, including Pipedrive, Alvarez Marsal and Cambium Networks

Won two prestigious awards for its anti-phishing product OnDMARC-the Email Security and Management Market Leader and Anti-Phishing Next-Gen Awards-at the 2021 Global InfoSec Awards during the RSA Conference

"The expansion in North America is reflective of the success that Red Sift is experiencing worldwide," said Swenberg. "Red Sift is uniquely positioned in offering a comprehensive solution suite and a global perspective. Demand for our product solutions will continue to grow as cybersecurity needs increase in its complexity-making it a must-have for the C suite."

About Red Sift

Founded in 2015, Red Sift is a global company making vital cybersecurity products easily accessible to organizations of any size. The Red Sift Open Cloud is a data analysis platform that is purpose-built for the challenges of cybersecurity. Red Sift's OnDMARC and OnINBOX products work together to block outbound phishing attacks and analyze the security of inbound communications for company-wide email threat intelligence. Find out how Red Sift is delivering actionable cybersecurity insights to its global customers at www.redsift.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210609005234/en/

Contacts:

Kristin Tuerk

Bospar for Red Sift

312-622-7327

kristin@bospar.com