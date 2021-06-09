CARSON CITY, NV / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2021 / As of May 17th, 2021 Rightscorp, Inc. (OTC PINK:RIHT) has filed a new OTCIQ order form with OTC Markets. Our application is pending as other matters of compliance are being addressed. We hope to have additional updates regarding our path to full SEC compliance shortly.

Sincerely,

Cecil Bond Kyte

CEO

Safe Harbor Statement

This shareholder update contains information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results described within the forward-looking statements. Risk factors that could contribute to such differences include those matters more fully disclosed in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking information provided herein represents the Company's estimates as of the date of the shareholder update, and subsequent events and developments may cause the Company's estimates to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking information in the future. Therefore, this forward-looking information should not be relied upon as representing the Company's estimates of its future financial performance as of any date subsequent to the date of this shareholder update.

CONTACT:

Markus Rainak

805-319-8919

markusrainak@rightscorp.com

SOURCE: Rightscorp, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/650811/Rightscorp-Inc-Announces-First-Step-to-Compliance-by-Submitting-OTCIQ-Application