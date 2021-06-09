Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 09.06.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 661 internationalen Medien
Breaking News - Jetzt kommen die europäischen Drogerie-Riesen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W2SP ISIN: US76658A1025 Ticker-Symbol: N/A 
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTSCORP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTSCORP INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
09.06.2021 | 15:32
88 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rightscorp, Inc. Announces First Step to Compliance by Submitting OTCIQ Application

CARSON CITY, NV / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2021 / As of May 17th, 2021 Rightscorp, Inc. (OTC PINK:RIHT) has filed a new OTCIQ order form with OTC Markets. Our application is pending as other matters of compliance are being addressed. We hope to have additional updates regarding our path to full SEC compliance shortly.

Sincerely,

Cecil Bond Kyte
CEO

Safe Harbor Statement

This shareholder update contains information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results described within the forward-looking statements. Risk factors that could contribute to such differences include those matters more fully disclosed in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking information provided herein represents the Company's estimates as of the date of the shareholder update, and subsequent events and developments may cause the Company's estimates to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking information in the future. Therefore, this forward-looking information should not be relied upon as representing the Company's estimates of its future financial performance as of any date subsequent to the date of this shareholder update.

CONTACT:

Markus Rainak
805-319-8919
markusrainak@rightscorp.com

SOURCE: Rightscorp, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/650811/Rightscorp-Inc-Announces-First-Step-to-Compliance-by-Submitting-OTCIQ-Application

RIGHTSCORP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
Diesen Artikel auf Deutsch lesen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.