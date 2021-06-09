Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 9, 2021) -Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc. (CSE: VEGI) ("Boosh" or the "Company") announces the start of its digital and television commercial campaign promotion. Both digital and television commercials will begin airing today, June 9th, with the television commercials running during news segments on Global TV in BC, Ontario and Quebec. The digital commercials can be seen on social media platforms.

The campaign consists of both 30 second and 15 second variations of the commercials for greater frequency and impact, as well as rotating tags of various retailers. Click below to see an example of one of our commercials.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OZI-rwaIF8U

Boosh anticipates in the fall, a more comprehensive campaign will run on lifestyle channels similar to HQTV and Food Network Canada.

In December, 2020, the Company leased an 8,500 sq ft multi-use facility which, when completed, will include a multi-media studio kitchen. The Company is in the final stages of completion and expects the studio kitchen to be operational by July 15th. The kitchen will include commercial grade camera and supporting equipment, as well as state-of-the-art lighting and broadcasting equipment to produce both pre-recorded and live content to be distributed through social media platforms.

The Company will utilize the studio for educational purposes about living a plant-based life and is currently scheduling interviews with successful vegan athletes, industry experts and other plant-based food producers.

In other news, the Company has entered into an online marketing with Agora Internet Relations Corp. The term of the agreement is for one year. As consideration for such services, Boosh will issue stock equaling a total of $100,000 to be valued at the end of each quarter with the first issuance of 17,094 common shares with an aggregate value of $20,000 occurring immediately for set up and creation of a custom HUB, and $20,000 in shares every three months thereafter. All securities issuable thereunder will be subject to a four month hold period in accordance with the policies of the CSE. The Company has also entered into a marketing agreement with Amherst Baer Consultancy Corporation ("ABCC") to provide video interviews, copywrite creation, and digital media buying. The agreement has a three-month term and the total aggregate cost is $100,000.

The Company has entered into an episode and branding contract dated June 4, 2021 with Milky Way Marketing Inc. to provide advertising services including BTV episodes over a six month term for aggregate consideration of $94,690. The Company entered into an advertising agreement dated June 2, 2021 with Gold Standard Media, LLC ("Gold Standard") on June 2nd for a one (1) year term with an aggregate cost equaling $650,000. Finally, the Company entered into a market maker service agreement with Venture Liquidity Providers, Inc. (VLP) to provide market making activities over a three-month period, which automatically renews every month thereafter until terminated in accordance with the terms of the agreement. The compensation payable to VLP is $5,000 per month plus applicable taxes.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

James Pakulis

Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: (833) 882-6674

Investor Relations

Contact - Edge Communications Group

Email: invest@booshfood.com

Telephone: (236) 237-1315

About Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc.:

Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary, Boosh Food, is the gateway to experience high quality, non-GMO, gluten free, 100% plant-based nutritional comfort foods for the whole family. We currently offer six frozen meals which are sold throughout Canada, and in the summer will be expanding our meals to include three refrigerated products. Boosh, good for you and good for planet earth.

The information in this news release includes certain information and statements about management's view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward looking statements. These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, the actual results, expectations, achievements or performance may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, the Company's proposed use of the proceeds of its initial public offering. Any number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements as well as future results. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward looking statements will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward looking statements or otherwise.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/87049