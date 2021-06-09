Anzeige
Mittwoch, 09.06.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 661 internationalen Medien
Breaking News - Jetzt kommen die europäischen Drogerie-Riesen!
09.06.2021 | 16:04
Allbound Becomes A HubSpot App Partner With A Certified Integration

ATLANTA, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Allbound announced that it has built an integration for the HubSpot platform and has joined HubSpot's App Partner Program as an app partner with a certified integration. HubSpot, a leading customer relationship management (CRM) platform, works hand-in-hand with App Partners to help grow their business through extending the product value of their apps, and distributing quality apps through the HubSpot App Marketplace.

Allbound is a simple, powerful SaaS tool that helps companies build successful partner programs. Designed to feel like the user-friendly apps you use every day, Allbound's next generation Partner Relationship Management (PRM) technology solves for partner enablement, communications and pipeline management. Allbound allows businesses of all sizes and budgets to build stronger partnerships with incredible results. To learn more, please visit us at www.allbound.com.

This enhances the channel sales capacity by merging the HubSpot CRM with the #1 Partner Relationship Management (PRM) platform. The integration allows users to extend the features of HubSpot by using them natively alongside Allbound.

To create an amazing partner experience, the integration with Allbound allows HubSpot customers to engage with partner organizations, such as resellers, referral partners, affiliate partners and tech integrated partners.

"We're very excited to have Allbound as a part of the App Partner Program," said Scott Brinker, VP of platform ecosystem at HubSpot. "Their investment in product quality adds meaningful value to the HubSpot ecosystem and we're thrilled to have them onboard."

HubSpot's App Partner Program is an ecosystem of valuable third-party integrations. Certified integrations demonstrate an investment in product quality and customer experience.

"We are thrilled to have a certified integration in HubSpot's app ecosystem. Our integration allows Allbound to accelerate the growth of HubSpot customers," said Kaushal Panjwani, Vice President of Engineering.

Learn more about the integration here.

About Allbound:

Allbound's next generation partner portal platform simplifies and accelerates a business's ability to onboard, train, measure, and grow indirect sales partners. The innovative software enables collaboration among channel vendors and their partners to improve the performance of their indirect sales channels by automating the delivery of marketing content, sales tools and training at each stage of the pipeline. For more information, visit www.allbound.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/799957/Allbound_Logo.jpg

© 2021 PR Newswire
