The 1.8 million-square-foot facility is projected to create 500 jobs and produce an enhanced thin-film PV module for the utility-scale solar market in the U.S.From pv magazine USA US-based thin-film module manufacturer First Solar said it will invest $680 million to expand its domestic U.S. photovoltaic solar manufacturing capacity by 3.3 GW annually, representing an implied capital expenditure of around $0.20 per watt. The company said it intends to fund the construction of its third U.S. manufacturing facility in Ohio with existing cash resources. The new facility is expected to start operations ...

