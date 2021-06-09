Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 9, 2021) - Microdose Psychedelic Insights is thrilled to announce the inaugural psychedelic medicine real-world event, Wonderland: Miami.

Wonderland: Miami will bring together an impressive group of global psychedelic medicine leaders, including scientists and researchers, investors and entrepreneurs, therapists and patients, government officials and media, all championing the growth of the psychedelic medicine industry.

After a successful year of over 20 industry-leading virtual conferences, including Psychedelic Capital and the Molecular Masterclass series, Wonderland: Miami will offer the industry a unique in-person convergence of business, science, music, and emerging technologies. Fostering creative and professional growth, Wonderland: Miami is the premier destination for the psychedelic industry. The event is a thought-leadership platform and an opportunity to connect with influential leaders in science, policy, and business. It will also act as a launching pad for innovative content connected to the psychedelic medicine space, with musical showcases and documentary screenings, providing compelling entertainment and collaboration opportunities for attendees.

From Richard Skaife, the chair of Microdose and Founding Partner at The Conscious Fund: 'We launched Microdose at the start of what was to become a global lockdown for most of the world; quickly becoming a category leader in virtual events and sector insights for the psychedelic medicine industry. Jumping forward by 15 months as the world starts to return to an open economy we are delighted to bring our next event format to life: Wonderland, from Microdose.

Wonderland is all about real-life events. High-quality programming in some of the world's most exciting locations and breathtaking venues. Wonderland in Miami will be for many the first time the industry has come together in person. We can't wait to welcome you to Miami to see what we have created.'

Wonderland will take place at Miami Beach, Florida in November 2021. Venue and dates to be announced in a due course.

The call for speakers is now open: https://microdose.buzz/wonderland/speaker-submission/.

Registration and hotel reservations for the 2021 event will be announced shortly.

For more information, please visit https://microdose.buzz/wonderland/.

If you are interested in learning about sponsorship opportunities for Wonderland: Miami, reach out to patrick@microdose.buzz for details or submit this form: https://microdose.buzz/wonderland/sponsor-submission/.

