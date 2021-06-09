Avanze Joins Newswire's Guided Tour Program to Highlight Its Expertise in the Mortgage Industry

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2021 / Avanze, a mortgage-focused technology company that provides productized solutions spanning the mortgage loan cycle, recently joined Newswire's Media and Marketing Guided Tour program.

As part of the Guided Tour program, Avanze will work closely with Newswire's team of public relations experts and leverage its industry-leading press release distribution services to increase industry awareness, improve SEO, and acquire new, mutually beneficial partnerships, among other marketing goals.

"Our company is disrupting the traditional mortgage space with our suite of services that help our clients from start to finish," said Auvese Pasha, CEO at Avanze. "We're confident our partnership with Newswire will translate into the earned media opportunities we need to build our brand and position ourselves as a thought leader in the fintech industry."

In line with its vision to be a top-of-the-line organization helping its clients meet their goals through its people, solutions, and services with the highest levels of integrity, innovation, and consistency, Avanze continues to use its decades of industry experience to create products that fill the market needs of the U.S. Mortgage Industry.

In fact, Avanze Tech Labs which is an extension of the business that focuses solely on tech products recently announced the launch of STACX post-closing solution. This AI and ML-powered software as a service (SaaS) product simplifies the post-closing process for consumers. And, through Newswire's Guided Tour program, Avanze was able to secure a feature article about the product launch in The M Report , a trusted source for mortgage banking news.

"Avanze is a forward-thinking company that's continually creating, refining, and ideating new ways to better serve their clients," said Amy Kauffman, Director of Media & Marketing Operations at Newswire. "Together with their team of mortgage experts, we'll collaborate to effectively tell their story on a consistent basis."

As part of the Guided Tour program, Newswire will act as an extension of Avanze's team to uncover newsworthy topics, craft compelling press releases, identify media opportunities, launch targeted campaigns and maximize their media and marketing strategies.

All of these components and more are part of an integrated media and marketing communications strategy that aims to build brand awareness, increase website traffic, attract quality leads, improve SEO, and position Avanze as a thought leader in the industry.

To learn more about how Newswire's integrated solutions are helping companies like Avanze grow their audience, expand their reach, and implement an effective go-to-market strategy, visit Newswire.com today.

About Avanze

Avanze offers "comprehensive" and "customized component" solutions for the mortgage industry with analytics and compliance, supported by domestic, offshore and hybrid delivery models - primarily focused on providing intelligent digital products and services for origination, title & settlement, post-closing, valuation, and servicing business. Founded by entrepreneuring leaders with rich experience in business management, the firm is built on thought leadership and innovation. We believe in a collaborative approach to provide transformational solutions firmly grounded on creativity, technology implementation, and strategic partnership. Avanze complies with industry best information security practices and is SOC 2 Type II, ISO 27001 & ISO 9001 certified organization. For more information, please visit: www.avanzegroup.com .

About Newswire

Newswire delivers press releases and multimedia distribution software and services (SaaS) that empower the Earned Media Advantage: greater brand awareness, increased traffic, greater return on media and marketing communications spend, and the competitive edge. With over a decade of experience, Newswire continues to provide its customers with the ability to deliver the right message to the right audience at the right time through the right medium.

For more information, visit http://www.newswire.com .

