Options, the leading provider of managed trading infrastructure to the global Capital Markets, today announced the promotion of Micah Kroeze to Senior Vice President, Product Management.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210609005628/en/

Micah Kroeze, Options SVP Product Management (Photo: Business Wire)

Micah joined Options as VP, Product Management in 2018 with nearly a decade of industry experience from NYSE Technologies and Vela Trading Systems, where he oversaw the growth of the firm's market data and hosted services product lines.

With key responsibilities for Options' Managed Trading Infrastructure and Connectivity services, and the overall delivery of the firm's strategic roadmap, Micah has been pivotal in Options' recent successes, including in the acquisition of Fixnetix which was completed earlier this year.

Danny Moore, Options President and CEO, said, "Micah has been an instrumental member of the team since joining Options in 2018 as a Vice President. He has been integral in the process of acquiring Fixnetix and in the ongoing development of our products and services. His efforts have helped guide Options to a position of market leader in the Managed Trading Infrastructure space. We are delighted to promote him to SVP."

Speaking on his promotion, Micah Kroeze added, "I'm very happy to have been part of Options' growth and success over the past few years. We have a fantastic team whose hard work and ground-breaking innovations such as our recently-launched Telemetry Services and Tempus compliance tools have helped bring Options to the forefront of the industry. I look forward to continuing the journey with Options as an SVP as we continue to grow and provide ever-increasing value to our clients."

Today's news comes as the latest in a series of strategic announcements for Options, including their achievement of VMware Cloud Verified Status and recognition as Visionary Partner of the Year in the Pure Storage Breakthrough Awards.

In January 2020, Options received investment from Boston-based Private Equity Firm, Abry Partners. This investment has enabled Options to accelerate its growth strategy and develop its technology platform whilst expanding its reach in key financial centres globally.

About Options (www.options-it.com):

Options Technology is the No. 1 provider of IT infrastructure to global Capital Markets firms, supporting their operations and ecosystems.

Founded in 1993, the firm began life as a hedge fund technology services provider. Today, the company provides high-performance managed trading infrastructure and cloud-enabled managed services to over 200 firms globally, providing an agile, scalable platform in an Investment Bank-grade Cybersecurity wrapper.

Options clients include the leading global investment banks, hedge funds, funds of funds, proprietary trading firms, market makers, broker/dealers, private equity houses and exchanges. With offices in 8 key cities; New York, Toronto, Chicago, London, Belfast, Hong Kong, Singapore and New Zealand, Options are well placed to service their customers both on-site and remotely.

In 2019, Options secured a significant growth investment from Abry Partners, a Boston-based sector-focused private equity firm. This investment has enabled Options to considerably accelerate its growth strategy to invest further in its technology platform and expand its reach in key financial centres globally.

Options has been named among the UK's leading growth companies in the 2021, 2020, 2019, 2018 and 2017 Sunday Times HSBC International Track 200 league table.

For more on Options, please visit www.options-it.com follow us on Twitter at @Options_ITand visit our LinkedIn page

About Abry Partners (www.abry.com)

Abry is one of the most experienced and successful sector-focused private equity investment firms in North America. Since its founding in 1989, the firm has completed over $82 billion of leveraged transactions and other private equity or preferred equity placements. Currently, the firm manages over $5.0 billion of capital across their active funds.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210609005628/en/

Contacts:

For further information, please contact:

Niall McAleer

Email: niall.mcaleer@options-it.com