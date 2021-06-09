Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Park Street Nordicom A/S - name change to Park Street A/S

The changes below will take effect on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 11 June 2021. ISIN: DK0010158500 ----------------------------------------------- Name: Park Street Nordicom A ----------------------------------------------- New name: Park Street A ----------------------------------------------- New short name: PARKST A ----------------------------------------------- Unchanged orderbook ID: 3261 ----------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1001627