Mittwoch, 09.06.2021
Breaking News - Jetzt kommen die europäischen Drogerie-Riesen!
09.06.2021 | 16:53
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Park Street Nordicom A/S - name change to Park Street A/S

The changes below will take effect on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 11 June 2021.



ISIN:          DK0010158500     
-----------------------------------------------
Name:          Park Street Nordicom A
-----------------------------------------------
New name:        Park Street A     
-----------------------------------------------
New short name:     PARKST A       
-----------------------------------------------
Unchanged orderbook ID: 3261         
-----------------------------------------------





For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33
93 33 66

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1001627
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
