Margulies Perruzzi Congratulates Matt Aiello on Becoming a Licensed Architect

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2021 / Margulies Perruzzi (MP), one of New England's most innovative architectural and interior design firms, announced today that Matt Aiello has earned his registration from the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and is now a licensed architect.

"Matt was an architectural intern with our firm and we were happy to welcome him back as an architectural designer once he finished his education," said Daniel P. Perruzzi, Jr., AIA, LEED AP, principal and senior partner at Margulies Perruzzi. "He is a detail-oriented designer with strong technical and visualization skills. We congratulate Matt on earning his registration and becoming a licensed architect and are thrilled to continue our collaboration with him."

Since joining Margulies Perruzzi in 2018, Matt has worked on a variety of large corporate headquarter projects, including master planning, exterior renovations, and interior fit outs with clients such as Hobbs Brook Real Estate and P&G Gillette.

Matt earned a Bachelor of Science in Architecture and a Master of Architecture from Roger Williams University. He is a member of the Boston Society of Architects (BSA).

About Margulies Perruzzi

As one of New England's top architectural and interior design firms, Margulies Perruzzi (MP) designs Workplace, Health, Science, and Real Estate projects that inspire and nurture human endeavor. More information may be found at https://mparchitectsboston.com.

