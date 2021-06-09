Mondo TV Group has had a strong start to the year, with continuing deals on its key properties, including MeteoHeroes, Grisù and Agent 203. New contracts include a first to develop, produce and distribute a video game based on MeteoHeroes for Sony from the group's upgraded studio subsidiary in the Canary Islands. The funding round from Atlas, completed in Q121, has put the group on a sound financial footing. With its extensive library and a strong front list, Mondo TV is in a good position to benefit from the continued appetite for content from broadcasters and streamers.

