The first batch of five-year investments, offered through German-owned Polish lender Mbank, will raise money to expand a solar portfolio R.Power claims already stretches to more than 4 GWp in its domestic market.Polish solar developer R.Power has launched the initial PLN150 million (€33.6 million) green bond of a planned PLN1 billion €224 million series. The renewables company today said the five-year bond would be offered on the Warsaw Stock Exchange via Polish lender Mbank, which is owned by partially state-owned German financier Commerzbank. A press release issued by the solar company - which ...

