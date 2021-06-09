JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Notice of AGM

JZ Capital Partners Limited

(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 48761)

LEI Number: 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44

(The "Company")

9 JUNE 2021

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Notice is hereby given that the 2021 Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held at the offices of Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited, Trafalgar Court, Les Banques, St Peter Port, Guernsey on 6 July 2021 at 13:00 BST.

The Notice of Annual General Meeting together with the Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 28 February 2021 is today being posted to shareholders.

The Company has been closely monitoring the evolving situation relating to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, including the current guidance and restrictions on travel and public gatherings and social distancing. The priority of the Company's Board at this time is the health, safety and wellbeing of all shareholders and directors.

If the current restrictions on inbound travel introduced by the States of Guernsey in response to the COVID-19 pandemic remain in place at the intended time scheduled for the meeting, physical attendance at the Annual General Meeting will be difficult or impossible for all shareholders, proxies and corporate representatives. Up to date information on Guernsey travel and local restrictions is available at covid19.gov.gg.

Shareholders should carefully consider whether or not it is appropriate to attend the Annual General Meeting if the guidance continues to be the same or becomes even more restrictive. The situation in respect of COVID-19 may change rapidly and shareholders should note that further changes may need to be put in place at short notice in relation to the Annual General Meeting.

Shareholders are strongly encouraged to exercise their voting rights by completing and submitting a Form of Proxy. It is highly recommended that shareholders submit their Form of Proxy as early as possible to ensure that their votes are counted at the Annual General Meeting. Given the limitations on attendance, shareholders are strongly encouraged to appoint the Chairman of the Annual General Meeting or the Company Secretary as their proxy rather than a named person who may not be permitted to attend the meeting.

The Company will continue to closely monitor the situation in the lead up to the Annual General Meeting and will make any further updates as required about the meeting on its website at www.jzcp.com.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.3, a copy of the Notice of Annual General Meeting, Form of Proxy and Annual Report and Accounts have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and will be uploaded to the Company's website at www.jzcp.com.



Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

The Company Secretary

Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 3QL



Tel: 01481 745001



