KR1 plc - Investment: Shiden Network

KR1 plc (KR1:AQSE), a leading digital asset investment company, is pleased to announce the Company's participation in the Shiden crowdloan and upcoming Kusama ("KSM") parachain auction. KR1 contributed a total of 10,000 KSM, equivalent to US$4,449,700 at the time of the contribution, to the Shiden crowdloan campaign.

Shiden Network is a smart contract platform and application layer on Kusama, which acts as a research and development chain of the Plasm Network. Shiden natively supports the Ethereum Virtual Machine, WebAssembly and multiple Layer 2 solutions from day one, which enables various applications like DeFi, NFTs and more.

The contributed KSM will be time-locked on the Kusama blockchain for a period of 48 weeks and will be returned to the Company following the completion of the respective Shiden parachain lease. Upon a successful Shiden parachain auction bid, KR1 will receive a to-be-determined amount of Shiden ("SDN") tokens in return for supporting the Shiden crowdloan campaign. In addition, the Company will also receive a yet-to-be-determined amount of SDN tokens in line with KR1's previous participation in Plasm's ("PLM") first and second lockdrop campaign, which will be confirmed in a future announcement.

This method of token distribution involves no direct investment of capital, instead, it is an indirect investment, similar to the Company's previous participations in 'lockdrops', with the opportunity costs being the inaccessibility of the locked KSM funds as well as foregoing any staking yields on the contributed KSM for the time period.

George McDonaugh, Managing Director and Co-Founder of KR1, commented:

"The crowdloans kick-off and initiation of parachain auctions are a historic milestone for Kusama, Polkadot and the wider ecosystem. While delivering bleeding edge technology, the Polkadot and parachain teams are also continuing to innovate in token distribution mechanisms, which will prove to be hugely beneficial for the blockchain community."

Keld van Schreven, Managing Director and Co-Founder of KR1, commented:

"Plasm's Shiden Network on Kusama offers developers an improved scalability model, high transaction throughput, cross-chain interoperability, and considerably less time to market to deploy their decentralised applications. Sota, Founder of Plasm, and his team are standout entrepreneurs in the blockchain world and we are honoured to continue to back them and their vision."

