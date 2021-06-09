DJ RUBIS: Information on the implementation of the share buyback program with a view to reducing share capital

RUBIS RUBIS: Information on the implementation of the share buyback program with a view to reducing share capital 09-Jun-2021 / 17:36 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Paris, June 9, 2021, 5.35 pm INFORMATION ON THE IMPLEMENTATION OF THE SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM WITH A VIEW TO REDUCING SHARE CAPITAL Rubis reminds that, in accordance with the implementation of the share buyback program with a view to reducing the share capital authorized by the Shareholders' Meeting of December 9, 2020 for a period of 18 months, a first tranche was carried out between January 6 and April 8, 2021, and resulted in the repurchase of more than 2.6 million shares (i.e. around 2.5% of the share capital) which were canceled on May 31, 2021. The Company will continue the share buyback program via a second tranche which will be launched during the third quarter of 2021 and the terms of which will be beforehand effectively and fully disseminated to the market. Press relations Contact PUBLICIS CONSULTANTS - Aurélie Gabrieli RUBIS - Legal Department Tel.: +(33) 1 44 82 48 33 Tel.: +(33) 1 44 17 95 95 aurelie.gabrieli@publicisconsultants.com ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file File: RUBIS: Information on the implementation of the share buyback program with a view to reducing share capital =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: RUBIS 46, rue Boissière 75116 Paris France Phone: +33 144 17 95 95 Fax: +33 145 01 72 49 E-mail: communication@rubis.fr Internet: www.rubis.fr ISIN: FR0013269123 Euronext RUI Ticker: AMF Category: Share buyback / Disposal of own shares / Terms of availability of the description of the buyback programme EQS News ID: 1206265 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

