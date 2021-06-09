Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 09.06.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 661 internationalen Medien
Breaking News - Jetzt kommen die europäischen Drogerie-Riesen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DUVQ ISIN: FR0013269123 Ticker-Symbol: BYNN 
Tradegate
09.06.21
13:14 Uhr
41,190 Euro
-0,420
-1,01 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
1-Jahres-Chart
RUBIS SCA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RUBIS SCA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
41,02041,30018:51
41,03041,27018:51
Dow Jones News
09.06.2021 | 18:10
92 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

RUBIS: Information on the implementation of the share buyback program with a view to reducing share capital

DJ RUBIS: Information on the implementation of the share buyback program with a view to reducing share capital 

RUBIS 
RUBIS: Information on the implementation of the share buyback program with a view to reducing share capital 
09-Jun-2021 / 17:36 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Paris, June 9, 2021, 5.35 pm 
 
 
INFORMATION ON THE IMPLEMENTATION OF THE SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM 
WITH A VIEW TO REDUCING SHARE CAPITAL 
 
 
Rubis reminds that, in accordance with the implementation of the share buyback program with a view to reducing the 
share capital authorized by the Shareholders' Meeting of December 9, 2020 for a period of 
18 months, a first tranche was carried out between January 6 and April 8, 2021, and resulted in the repurchase of more 
than 2.6 million shares (i.e. around 2.5% of the share capital) which were canceled on May 31, 2021. 
 
The Company will continue the share buyback program via a second tranche which will be launched during the third 
quarter of 2021 and the terms of which will be beforehand effectively and fully disseminated to the market. 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Press relations              Contact 
PUBLICIS CONSULTANTS - Aurélie Gabrieli  RUBIS - Legal Department 
Tel.: +(33) 1 44 82 48 33 
                     Tel.: +(33) 1 44 17 95 95 
aurelie.gabrieli@publicisconsultants.com ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file File: RUBIS: Information on the implementation of the share buyback program with a view to reducing share capital 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:    RUBIS 
        46, rue Boissière 
        75116 Paris 
        France 
Phone:     +33 144 17 95 95 
Fax:      +33 145 01 72 49 
E-mail:     communication@rubis.fr 
Internet:    www.rubis.fr 
ISIN:      FR0013269123 
Euronext    RUI 
Ticker: 
AMF Category:  Share buyback / Disposal of own shares / Terms of availability of the description of the buyback 
        programme 
EQS News ID:  1206265 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1206265 09-Jun-2021 CET/CEST 

Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1206265&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 09, 2021 11:38 ET (15:38 GMT)

RUBIS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.