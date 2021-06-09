Regulatory News:

THERACLION (ISIN: FR0010120402; Memo: ALTHE, PEA-PME eligible), an innovative company specializing in ultrasound therapy (using High Intensity Focused Ultrasound or HIFU), announces that Bernard Sabrier and Unigestion, acting on their own behalf, have informed Theraclion that they have crossed the thresholds of 20% and 25% of the company's capital and voting rights. This situation results from the conversion of convertible bonds into shares and is a sign of confidence in Theraclion's capacity for innovation and development.

In addition to the provisions of the French Commercial Code and Theraclion's statutes, Bernard Sabrier's and Unigestion's increase in Theraclion's share capital comes at a time when the company is reaching a level of technological maturity with the development of SONOVEIN S for the non-invasive treatment of varicose veins, the rollout of ECHOPULSE for the treatment of thyroid nodules, and recent announcement in the treatment of breast cancer, in partnership with the cancer centre of University of Virginia (U.S.A.)

The ability to disrupt the world of healthcare.

"I am investing in this company because the technology developed by Theraclion goes far beyond a simple non-invasive treatment. It is already disrupting traditional approaches by reducing the burden on the patient and opening up new therapeutic possibilities. Ultimately, Theraclion should offer automated, non-invasive, precise and replicable platforms. Their intelligence and learning capabilities will continuously improve therapeutic subsequent procedures. With an upcoming FDA filing process, the current valuation does not reflect the significant potential of this company. Theraclion is an example of the best that can be done in France in terms of medical technology," said Bernard Sabrier, an international business personality and President of Unigestion, a specialized investment management company focused on innovation.

"Bernard Sabrier support us in our technological, commercial and strategic developments. His confidence in us helps Theraclion to be more ambitious and innovative in the development of its Echotherapy platform, which should enable a therapeutic paradigm shift thanks to this smart, robotic, extra-corporal scalpel," said Caumartin, CEO of Theraclion.

About Bernard Sabrier

Bernard Sabrier is a Swiss business personality. He is the Chairman of Unigestion, one of the world's leading asset management companies, and CEO of Unigestion Asia Pte Ltd. In 1994 Bernard Sabrier founded Children Action, a charitable foundation for disadvantaged children around the world. He has just opened an interactive exhibition Ado-Les-Sens, dedicated to adolescence and risk in Geneva.

About Theraclion

Theraclion has developed an innovative echotherapy solution using High Intensity Focused Ultrasound for the treatment of varicose veins, SONOVEIN. The treatment solution, which obtained CE marking in April 2019, is based on the leading-edge echotherapy treatment expertise developed by Theraclion over years for non-invasive ablation of breast fibroadenomas and thyroid nodules using its ECHOPULSE solution. Further improvements to the ECHOPULSE technology are the foundation for SONOVEIN to provide the only non-invasive ablation therapy for varicose veins. This procedure allows for treatment without a catheter, chemical injection, or incision. An operating room is not necessary, and the treatment can be performed at a doctor's office or in clinics, as well as hospitals. Venous pathology is widespread worldwide and generates around 5 million treatment procedures per year, according to Millennium research Varicose Vein Device Market Study 2015. Theraclion's technological solutions are based on high-tech ultrasound medical devices that are precise and easy to use for practitioners.

Located in Malakoff, near Paris, Theraclion brings together a team of 25 people, more than half of whom are dedicated to R&D and clinical trials.

For more information, please visit the Theraclion website: www.theraclion.com and the patient site: https://echotherapie.com/echotherapy/

