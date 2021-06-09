Manufacturers in Outdoor Apparel Market Capitalize on Growing Popularity of Techwear for Functional Virtues, Plain Predecessor Products Continue to Remain at the Forefront - TMR

- Increasing participation in outdoorsy fitness activities, amateur sports promising for outdoor apparel market

- Leading manufacturers of outdoor apparel based in the U.S. makes North America prominent region

Outdoor Apparel Market - Overview

Until quite recently, hiking and high fashion were two schools of thought fundamentally opposing. The former being all about functionality, durability, performance, utility, and practicality, whilst, the latter almost the exact opposite. Not anymore. In spite of the striking differences, high fashion and outdoor clothing have formed an unlikely kinship. Thanks to outdoor apparel brands that are doing some things right that has little to do with pure functionality.

The modern consumer cares as much about sustainability. Based on a survey in the US, and the U.K., shoppers demand sustainable apparel production practices and fair wages for workers from manufacturers and retailers. To cater to this, leaders in the outdoor apparel industry take sustainability of production practices seriously, and, in fact, are adopting it as part of their mission statements and marketing.

Besides sustainability, incorporating latest and greatest innovations in their apparel is also the focus of leading outdoor apparel brands. So much is the pace of innovation, techwear is a new category of outdoor clothing that makes use of technology. Innovative waterproofing, extremely durable, and warm in extreme temperatures are some other virtues that the new-age consumer look for in fashionable outdoor apparel.

Combining fashion, sustainability, and technology, today, outdoor apparel is a full-fledged business segment within the fashion and apparel industry growing by leaps and bound. With prospects of continued growth, the outdoor apparel market is projected to expand at a CAGR of ~5% during the forecast period.

Outdoor Apparel Market - Key Findings of the Report

Growing Inclination for Outdoor Sporty Pastimes Promising for Demand

In urban areas, the growing inclination for outdoor sporty pastimes among individuals of all age groups is promising for the demand of outdoor apparel. Individuals in urban areas are willing to spend substantial money to buy good quality outdoor apparel, which is not only functional but fashionable too.

The modern consumer is also keen about sustainable production, and prefers clothing that is manufactured using fair trade practices.

Besides this, the choice of material that wicks sweating, is safe, durable for places that are popular for hiking is leading to innovations for outdoor apparel. This translates into growth in the outdoor apparel market.

Explore 167 pages of superlative research, current market scenario, and extensive geographical projections. Gain insights into the Outdoor Apparel Market (Product Type: Top Wear, Bottom Wear, Coveralls, and Others; Material: Natural and Synthetic; Consumer Group: Men, Women, and Kids; Price Range: High, Medium, and Low; and Distribution Channel: Online and Offline) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2021-2031 at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/outdoor-apparel-market.html

Incorporation of Technology Creating New Product Lines Expands Growth Vistas

The use of avant-garde technology in the manufacture of outdoor apparel has led to the creation of a new product line. Manufacturers in the outdoor apparel market are employing compression technology for clothing innovations pertaining to control of temperature and pressure. Outdoor apparel featuring this helps to provide the right pressure by enhancing the muscle power of the wearer and improve oxygen supply in the body.

Furthermore, outdoor apparel manufactured using technology also create a microclimate between the skin and fabric by managing the moisture content and setting the temperature. These innovations are gaining prominence in the shapewear-cum-workwear segment of the outdoor apparel market.

COVID-19 Imposed Restrictions Impacted Demand, Engaging in Online Fitness Programs Revives Sales

The outbreak of COVID-19 with lockdowns continuing in several parts of the world has severely impacted demand for outdoor apparel. The restrictions that do not permit people to engage in outdoor activities is cutting sales of apparel for outdoor activities.

Nonetheless, the increasing participation in online fitness programs, dance sessions is helping to revive sales, thereby creating opportunities in the outdoor apparel market.

Outdoor Apparel Market - Growth Drivers

Increasing participation in outdoor sports activities for pastime, fitness, and health goals in developing countries fueling the outdoor apparel market.

Availability of improved products that are waterproof, comfort, and breathability to serve the needs of modern consumer creates new opportunities in outdoor apparel market.

Expansion of distribution networks, emergence of new retail sales channels to expand growth vistas for outdoor apparel market.

Outdoor Apparel Market - Key Players

Adidas AG

Hanesbrands Inc.

Hugo Boss AG

Nike Inc.

Under Armour Inc.

Columbia Sportswear Company

VF Corporation

Mizuno Corporation

PUMA S.E.

Patagonia inc.

