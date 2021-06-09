The "E-cigarette Regulatory Report: Slovenia" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

With the exception of tax, we believe that the stable regulatory framework for e-cigarettes in Slovenia will remain unchanged in the near future.

Should this change, it would come as a consequence of the Tobacco Products Directive (TPD) review at EU level. Although the current excise tax rate of €0.18 per ml of nicotine-containing e-liquid is relatively high by EU standards, a decrease by more than half to €0.8 per ml has been proposed, together with equal taxation of all e-liquids, regardless of their nicotine content.

E-cigarettes are regulated by the Law on Restricting the Use of Tobacco and Related Products (Tobacco Law) in Slovenia, which came into force on 11th March 2017.

The law defines e-cigarette as a product that can be used to deliver nicotine through a mouthpiece, or any component of that product, including filler, reservoir, and device without a filler or reservoir. E-cigarettes may be discarded after use, refilled using a refill container and tank, or refilled with disposable refills. The law defines a refill container as a container with nicotine liquid that can be used to refill e-cigarettes.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Outlook

3 Slovakia: the Basics

4 National Regulatory Framework

5 Age Restrictions

6 Product Restrictions

7 Labelling and Packaging

8 Obligation to Notify

9 Retail Restrictions

10 Public Usage

11 Advertising and Marketing

12 Taxation

13 Sanctions

14 Relevant Laws

15 Relevant Bodies

