The "E-cigarette Regulatory Report: Slovenia" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
With the exception of tax, we believe that the stable regulatory framework for e-cigarettes in Slovenia will remain unchanged in the near future.
Should this change, it would come as a consequence of the Tobacco Products Directive (TPD) review at EU level. Although the current excise tax rate of €0.18 per ml of nicotine-containing e-liquid is relatively high by EU standards, a decrease by more than half to €0.8 per ml has been proposed, together with equal taxation of all e-liquids, regardless of their nicotine content.
E-cigarettes are regulated by the Law on Restricting the Use of Tobacco and Related Products (Tobacco Law) in Slovenia, which came into force on 11th March 2017.
The law defines e-cigarette as a product that can be used to deliver nicotine through a mouthpiece, or any component of that product, including filler, reservoir, and device without a filler or reservoir. E-cigarettes may be discarded after use, refilled using a refill container and tank, or refilled with disposable refills. The law defines a refill container as a container with nicotine liquid that can be used to refill e-cigarettes.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Outlook
3 Slovakia: the Basics
4 National Regulatory Framework
5 Age Restrictions
6 Product Restrictions
7 Labelling and Packaging
8 Obligation to Notify
9 Retail Restrictions
10 Public Usage
11 Advertising and Marketing
12 Taxation
13 Sanctions
14 Relevant Laws
15 Relevant Bodies
