Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 9, 2021) - Advanced Proteome Therapeutics Corporation (TSXV: APC) (FSE: 0E8) ("APC" or the "Company") reports that its US subsidiary, Advanced Proteome Therapeutics Inc. ("APTI") has a appointed a new Scientific Advisory Board Member and hired a new lead chemist.

APTI is pleased to report that Dr. Ravi Chari is joining the Company's Scientific Advisory Board and Dr. Rajeshkumar Manian is joining as the lead organic chemist.

Dr. Chari has over 30 years of experience in the field of Antibody-Drug Conjugates (ADCs). After completing a postdoctoral fellowship at Yale Medical School, he joined the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute/Harvard Medical School as a research scientist, where he initiated work on ADCs. He subsequently joined ImmunoGen, where he rose to the position of Vice President - Chemistry & Biochemistry. During Dr. Chari's career at Immunogen, his group designed novel linkers and several classes of cytotoxic payloads including maytansinoids, camptothecins and indolinobenzodiazepines. He was involved in several aspects of ADC development, including biological evaluation, and scale up and manufacture of payloads and linkers. Dr. Chari is an inventor on 98 patents including the composition of matter patent for Kadcyla®. He is an author on more than 60 peer-reviewed publications and is a member of the Editorial board of the journals MAbs and ChemMedChem. He was appointed a Fellow of the American Institute for Medical and Biological Engineering (AIMBE) in 2016.

Dr. Rajeshkumar Manian is an experienced synthetic organic chemist. He completed his PhD at Chonnam National University and postdoctoral research at Florida International University where he worked on conjugated polymer nanoparticles for anticancer drug delivery and bioimaging. He most recently was a Senior Scientist at Tocol Pharmaceuticals where he oversaw multiple steps in the drug design and synthesis.

Dr. Benjamin Krantz, Director of APTI commented, "We are very excited to welcome Dr. Chari and Dr. Manian to APTI. Dr. Chari is a giant in the ADC space and brings a wealth of experience to his role on the Scientific Advisory Board. As we continue to develop our conjugation technology, build complementary ADC platforms and move toward drug candidate development, there is no better person to advise us. His involvement in the company is a testament to the potential of APT's technology. Dr. Manian is a phenomenal organic chemist with experience in early stage biotechs who will be leading the synthesis for our projects. His arrival will propel our platforms forward."

Dr. Ravi Chari, "I am delighted to be joining the Advanced Proteome Therapeutics Scientific Advisory Board. APTI has developed a truly novel and differentiated site-selective conjugation platform, with exciting pre-clinical data and a sound development strategy. I look forward to working closely with the APTI team to facilitate advancement of their conjugation and linker platforms to create drug candidates."

Paul Woodward, CEO of the Company stated, "We're excited about the team that Dr. Krantz is putting together in advance of his joining the Company on a full-time basis. Dr. Chari's contributions will be invaluable - both in technology development as well as in business development, while Dr. Manian's synthetic chemistry expertise will advance our in-process IP development and accelerate ongoing and future projects."

ABOUT THE COMPANY:

Advanced Proteome Therapeutics Corporation, through its subsidiary, Advanced Proteome Therapeutics Inc., has invented proprietary protein conjugation technology which enables the development of superior antibody-drug conjugates through improved site-selective labeling, drug-antibody ratio control and enabling of combination payloads. The technology has compelling pre-clinical data demonstrating improved homogeneity and increased in-vivo potency relative to current state of the art linker technology. The Company believes that the technology will enable the development of safer and more potent antibody-drug conjugate therapeutics and is pursuing licensing and partnership opportunities to advance development and create shareholder value.

