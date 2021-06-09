DJ Affluent Medical announces the success of its initial public offering on the Euronext Paris regulated market.

Affluent Medical Affluent Medical announces the success of its initial public offering on the Euronext Paris regulated market. 09-Jun-2021 / 20:12 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- PRESS RELEASE Aix-en-Provence, 9 June 2021 - 8.00 p.m. AFFLUENT MEDICAL announces the success of its initial public offering on the Euronext Paris regulated market - Capital increase of EUR25 million - IPO price set at EUR8.60 per share - Market capitalisation of approximately EUR156 million - Start of trading on Euronext Paris on 14 June 2021 (ISIN code: FR0013333077 - ticker: AFME). Affluent Medical, a French medtech specialising in the international development and industrial scale-up of innovative medical prostheses, at a clinical stage, to treat urinary incontinence and cardiac mitral valve pathology (the "Company"), today announces the success of its initial public offering with a view to the admission of its shares for trading on the Euronext Paris regulated market (ISIN code: FR0013333077 - ticker: AFME). Commenting on the success of the IPO, Michel Finance, Chairman and CEO of Affluent Medical, said: "I would like to thank all our new shareholders, individuals and institutions, as well as our existing shareholders, in particular Truffle Capital, who have demonstrated their confidence in us by contributing to the success of our IPO. I would also like to give my particular thanks to our employees, who contribute to Affluent Medical's success every day through their commitment and trust. The funds raised provide us with the necessary means to pursue our development plan and bring our various innovative medical devices to market. We expect to generate our first revenues in 2023,[1] when Kalios comes to market in Europe. Our aim is quickly to become a global medtech player working for a better quality of life for millions of patients suffering from urinary incontinence and cardiac mitral valve pathology." The Board of Directors of Affluent Medical, meeting today, has set the price of the initial public offering at EUR8.60 per share at the mid-price of the range (EUR7.40 to EUR9.80). Total demand expressed amounted to 2,906,978 shares, breaking down as 72% for the international offering (orders from French and foreign institutional investors, representing demand of EUR18.0 million) and 28 % for the open price offering (over 4,771 individual investors, representing demand of EUR7.0 million). A total of 2,906,978 new shares will be issued, bringing to 18,163,802 the number of shares comprising the Company's capital after the completion of the capital increase. On this basis, and in view of the IPO price of EUR8.60 per share, Affluent Medical's market capitalisation is approximately EUR156 million. The free float represents 34.11 % of the Company's capital. Settlement-delivery of the open price offering and the international offering is scheduled for 11 June 2021 and the shares will be admitted to trading on the Euronext Paris regulated market from 14 June 2021, in continuous listing, under the ISIN code FR0013333077 and the ticker AFME. Eligibility of the shares for PEA and PEA-PME equity accounts Affluent Medical announces that its shares meet the eligibility criteria for PEA-PME equity accounts, as set out in Articles L. 221-32-2 and D. 221-113-5 et seq. of the French Monetary and Financial Code. As a result, Affluent Medical shares may be wrapped in equity savings plans (PEA) and their SME version, PEA-PME plans, which offer the same tax benefits as the classic PEA. Characteristics of the transaction - THE SHARE CHARACTERISTICS - Company name: AFFLUENT MEDICAL - Ticker: AFME - ISIN code: FR0013333077 - Listing venue: Euronext Paris - ICB classification: 4535 - Medical Equipment - 20102010 - Medical Equipment - LEI: 969500N30CO4B5N2GN67 - Eligibility for the PEA "PME-ETI" scheme[2] - OFFERING PRICE The price of the open price offering and the international offering is set at EUR8.60 per share. - SIZE AND GROSS PROCEEDS OF THE OFFERING 2,903,984 new shares have been issued as part of the offering. The total gross proceeds of the issue amounted to EUR25.0 million. - ALLOCATION OF THE OFFERING - International offering: 2,093,984 shares have been allocated to institutional investors, equivalent to EUR18.0 million and approximately 72 % of the total number of shares allocated (of which EUR14.4m of lock-cup commitments presented in the Securities Note; - Open price offering: 812,994 shares were allocated to the public, equivalent to EUR7.0 million and 28 % of the total number of shares allocated. A1 orders (from 1 share up to and including 450 shares) will be served in the proportion of 100 % and A2 orders (over 450 shares) will be served in the proportion of 100 %. - POST-TRANSACTION CAPITAL BREAKDOWN After the IPO, Affluent Medical's share capital breaks down as follows (on an non-diluted basis): Actionnaires Number of % % voting shares capital rights Funds and companies managed by Truffle Capital* 11 851 753 65.25% 65.89% Other financial investors 3 987 831 21.95% 25.87% Founders, Officers and Members of the Board of Directors, Board of Censors and 826 682 4.55% 3.37% Committees Employees 470 0.00% 0.00% Free float 1 497 066 8.24% 4.87% TOTAL 18 163 802 100.00% 100.00%

* including the subscription commitment of Truffle Capital funds for EUR 10 million - REASONS FOR THE OFFERING - USE OF THE PROCEEDS

The gross proceeds of the capital increase, i.e. EUR25 million, will enable Affluent Medical to pursue the following objectives: - 40% dedicated to support clinical trials and fund the cost of regulatory authorisation processes:

- clinical development in Europe for the CE marking of Kalios;

- pivotal trials of Artus in Europe and initiation of a pivotal study in the United States;

- launch of major pivotal trials of Epygon in Europe and the United States; - 25% dedicated to research and development activity to continue improving Affluent Medical's product portfolio

(optimisation and new versions of existing medical devices); - 20% dedicated to establishment of an internal sales force and scale-up of production of medical devices; - 15% dedicated to repayment of part of the financial debt consisting of convertible bonds (EUR4.1 million), vanilla

bonds (EUR4.9 million, of which EUR2.0 million via a debt/equity swap as part of the IPO), partners' current accounts

(EUR1.0 million), as well as part of the Bpifrance repayable advances (in a maximum amount of EUR9.5 million) and

government-guaranteed loans (in a maximum amount of EUR2.9 million). - LOCK-UP COMMITMENTS - Abstention commitment by the Company: 180 days. - Lock-up commitment by the Company's shareholders: 180 days. - Management and employee lock-up commitment: 360 days. - INDICATIVE CALENDAR

11 June 2021 - Settlement-delivery of the open price offering and the international offering 14 June 2021 - Start of trading on the Euronext Paris regulated market

Availability of the Prospectus

Copies of the Prospectus approved by the Autorité des Marchés Financiers are available free of charge on request from Affluent Medical and on the following websites: www.amf-france.org and https://investir.affluentmedical.com. Approval of the Prospectus should not be construed as a positive opinion on the securities offered or admitted to trading on the Euronext Paris regulated market.

Risk factors

Affluent Medical draws the public's attention to the risk factors described in chapter 3 of the registration document, particularly liquidity risk and the risks linked to delays or failures in the development of the Group's medical devices, as well as in section 3 "Market risk factors that may have a significant influence on the securities offered" in the Securities Note. The occurrence of one or more of these risks may have a material adverse effect on Affluent Medical's business, assets, financial position, results or outlook, as well as on the market price of its shares. Potential investors should read the Prospectus before making an investment decision in order to fully understand the potential risks and rewards associated with the decision to invest in the Company's securities.

Financial intermediaries and advisors

Swiss Life Global Coordinator, Lead Manager and Bookrunner Invest Securities Global Coordinator, Lead Manager and Bookrunner Dechert LLP Legal advisor PwC Auditor Expertea Audit Auditor Agili 3F IFRS support Actifin Financial communication advisor DGM Conseil Corporate communication advisor

Contacts:

AFFLUENT MEDICAL ACTIFIN, financial communication Jérôme Geoffroy Ghislaine Gasparetto Chief Financial Officer +33 (0)1 86 26 68 17 investor@affluentmedical.com affluentmedical@actifin.fr ACTIFIN, financial press relations DGM, corporate press relations Jennifer Jullia Thomas Roborel de Climens +33 (0)6 47 97 54 87 +33 (0)6 14 50 15 84 jjullia@actifin.fr thomasdeclimens@dgm-conseil.fr

Forward-looking data

This press release contains information on Affluent Medical's outlook and areas for development.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

June 09, 2021 14:13 ET (18:13 GMT)