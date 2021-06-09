Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - le 9 juin/June 2021) Gaia Metals Corp. has announced a name change to Patriot Battery Metals Inc. and a consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one (1) post-consolidated common share for every three (3) pre-consolidated common shares.

As a result, the outstanding shares of the company will be reduced to approximately 10,897,605 common shares.

The shares will begin trading on a consolidated basis and with a new name and CUSIP number on June 10, 2021.

Please note that all open orders will be cancelled at the end of business on June 9, 2021. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders taking into account the share consolidation.

Gaia Metals Corp. a annoncé un changement de nom pour Patriot Battery Metals Inc. et une consolidation de ses actions ordinaires émises et en circulation sur la base d'une (1) action ordinaire post-consolidée pour trois (3) actions ordinaires pré-consolidées.

En conséquence, les actions en circulation de la société seront réduites à environ 10 897 605 actions ordinaires.

Les actions commenceront à être négociées sur une base consolidée et sous un nouveau nom et un nouveau numéro CUSIP le 10 juin 2021.

Veuillez noter que tous les ordres ouverts seront annulés à la fin des activités le 9 juin 2021. Il est rappelé aux concessionnaires de saisir à nouveau leurs ordres en tenant compte du regroupement d'actions.

Trading on a Consolidated Basis/Négociation sur une base consolidée: le 10 juin/June 2021 Record Date/Date d'enregistrement: le 11 juin/June 2021 New Name/ Nouveau nom: Patriot Battery Metals Inc. New Symbol/ NOUVEAU symbole: PMET NEW/NOUVEAU CUSIP: 70337R107 NEW/NOUVEAU ISIN: CA70337R1073 OldSymbol/Vieux symbole: GMC Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN: 36270E106/CA36270E1060

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com

Pour toute question ou information complémentaire, veuillez contacter Listings au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à: Listings@thecse.com