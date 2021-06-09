How The Network Marketing Ninja Team Is Helping Thousands Of People Understand The Ins And Outs Of Social Media. Find Out More Below

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2021 / Many business owners, professionals, and entrepreneurs struggle to fully understand and grasp social media and marketing. With many other distractions when it comes to running a business, it can be hard to manage all of those tasks at once. That is why many businesses look to outside groups and companies to help them manage their social media presence, their marketing, and other online interactions. Or they look to coaches to help guide them through the steps, but often these experts even need their own help.

The Network Marketing Ninja is a company that helps marketing businesses with their work through social media coaching, speaking and consultancy business for people inside of the Network Marketing profession. What motivated them to start their business was an evident lack of understanding and guidance to those in the Network Marketing space wanting to build their business using social media. Many felt they knew it was the future of the profession but had no idea where to start or what to do.

With their extensive experience around the industry, expertise on social media and coaching style, they knew they could turn their passions into a way to impact many families from all over the world and help create thousands of success stories through coaching and social media marketing training and consulting.

With this in mind, the business began and has not looked back since. Even with the difficulty and strain that Covid-19 put on many businesses, the Network Marketing Ninja team was able to find themselves continuing to work hard and actually seeing an uptick in their business as more and more people turned to the internet to help them make more money and stay afloat. Though their international speaking events were obviously postponed, the team was still able to make a big impact on many people's lives.

The Network Marketing Ninja team does not focus on their competition, but instead focuses on how they can make their customer service even better to help more people. In their opinions, there is a severe lack of generic coaching in the Network Marketing profession and so they believe primarily in collaboration being the key to helping people outside of the space understand the power and potential of the wonderful industry.

Frazer Brookes is the founder and mastermind behind Network Marketing Ninja. Early on--in fact--from the day he was born, he was exposed to marketing, business development, coaching, and entrepreneurship from his parents who were both deeply involved in this world.

"Since the age of 7 years old I found myself surrounded by personal development. My parents ran a very successful sales organization which meant attending a lot of events. My only role at these events was to rate the speakers out of 10, give my reasons why and share my biggest lesson learned. I am a second generation Network Marketer having attended my first presentation in 1987 in my Mothers womb. Since then I have been immersed into the world of personal development," Frazer explains.

With Frazer's leadership and a lot of people to help out as the year goes on, the company has big plans for the future. Their goal is to help more people and have over 10,000 people attend one of their upcoming online seminars. To find out more about all the work the Network Marketing Ninja team is doing, check out their website here .

