Iris Bincovich, CEO will participate on the "CBD Treatments" discussion panel on Monday June 14 at 11:00AM ET.

Herzliya, Israel and Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - June 9, 2021) - Innocan Pharma Corporation (CSE: INNO) (FSE: IP4) (OTCQB: INNPF) (the "Company" or "Innocan"), is pleased to announce that it will participate at the Lytham Partners Summer 2021 Investor Conference on June 14 through June 16, 2021. Iris Bincovich, CEO of Innocan will participate on the "CBD Treatments" discussion panel alongside representatives from cbdMD, Charlotte's Web, CV Science Inc, and Avicanna on Monday June 14 at 11:00AM ET. A webcast of the presentation will be available on Innocan's website at https://innocanpharma.com/investors/ or https://wsw.com/webcast/lytham/panel1/2188879 . The webcast will also be archived and available for replay following the live event. Management will also be participating in virtual one-on-one meetings throughout the event, which run from June 14 through June 16, 2021. To arrange a meeting, please contact Lytham Partners at 1x1@lythampartners.com.

About Innocan

The Company, through its wholly owned Israeli subsidiary, Innocan Pharma Ltd. ("Innocan Israel"), is a pharmaceutical tech company that focuses on the development of several drug delivery platforms combining cannabidiol ("CBD"). Innocan Israel and Ramot at Tel Aviv University are collaborating on a new, revolutionary exosome-based technology that targets both central nervous system (CNS) indications and the COVID-19 Coronavirus using CBD. CBD-loaded exosomes hold the potential to help in the recovery of infected lung cells. This product, which is expected to be administrated by inhalation, will be tested against a variety of lung infections.

Innocan Israel signed a worldwide exclusive license agreement with Yissum, the commercial arm of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem to develop a CBD drug delivery platform based on a unique-controlled release liposome to be administrated by injection. Innocan Israel plans, together with Professor Berenholtz, Head of the Laboratory of Membrane and Liposome Research of the Hebrew University, to test the liposome platform on several potential indications. Innocan Israel is also working on a dermal product that integrates CBD with other pharmaceutical ingredients as well as the development and sale of CBD-integrated pharmaceuticals, including, but not limited to, topical treatments for relief of psoriasis symptoms as well as the treatment of muscle pain and rheumatic pain. The founders and officers of Innocan have commercially successful track records in the pharmaceutical and technology sectors in Israel and globally.

