Edison Investment Research Limited BluGlass (BLG): Initiation - Brighter future, lower temperature 09-Jun-2021 / 21:00 GMT/BST=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------London, UK, 9 June 2021BluGlass (BLG): Initiation - Brighter future, lower temperature BluGlass has pivoted its innovative compound semiconductor manufacturing technology onto the development of high performance laser diodes which it intends to start shipping at scale over the coming year. This will be a key step to achieving management's goal of capturing 8% of the laser diode market by calendar year 2026, potentially generating almost AUSD75m revenues annually.While management has not provided formal guidance, it aims to secure 6-10% of the global laser diode market by 2026, which it estimates will then total USUSD658m (AUSD849m). This represents annual revenues of around AUSD60-90m. It is dependent on BluGlass successfully completing the development of the next generation of higher performance laser diodes using its RPCVD technology. Based on our assumed gross margins ranging from 35% to 45%, our scenario analysis calculates this level of revenues would generate EBITDA of AUSD14.1-21.6m. Click here to view the full report or here to sign up to receive research as it is published.All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website www.edisongroup.com About Edison: Edison is a leading research and investor relations consultancy, connecting listed companies to the widest pool of global investors. By focusing on the volume and quality of investors reached - across institutions, family offices, wealth managers and retail investors - Edison can create and gauge intent to purchase, even in the darkest pools of capital, and then make introductions via non-deal roadshows, events or virtual meetings. Having been the first in-market 17 years ago, Edison now has more than 100 analysts covering every economic sector. Headquartered in London, Edison also has offices in New York, Frankfurt, Amsterdam and Tel Aviv and a presence in Athens, Johannesburg and Sydney. Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities. For more information, please contact Edison: Anne Margaret Crow +44 (0)20 3077 5700 tech@edisongroup.com Dan Ridsdale +44 (0)20 3077 5729 tech@edisongroup.com Learn more at www.edisongroup.com and connect with Edison on: LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/ Twitter www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

