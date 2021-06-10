Net Purpose Partners with tickr to Provide Impact Data

Global impact data provider partners with impact investment app tickr to provide data on companies' social and environmental performance

Net Purpose is dedicated to helping investors report on their impact and their contribution to the UN Sustainable Development Goals

tickr is providing a new generation with the tools to invest for their future and has grown its monthly revenue 10 times during the pandemic



LONDON, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Net Purpose, the global impact data provider for responsible, sustainable and impact investors, is partnering with tickr, the impact investing app, to provide data to measure the social and environmental outcomes of its funds.

Founded in 2019 with the goal of reaching one million investment professionals by 2025, Net Purpose is the world's first dedicated data provider for a new generation of investors who invest for profit and purpose. By quantifying the social and environmental outcomes of companies and investment portfolios, Net Purpose enables investors to effortlessly report on their impact and their contribution to the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

The deal represents the first digital, consumer-facing customer for Net Purpose, whose clients include global asset and wealth managers with more than $1 trillion in assets under management collectively.

Impact investment app tickr, which enables users to invest in companies driving social and environmental solutions, will use Net Purpose's data to measure the outcomes of companies across a range of sectors, including water, food, clean energy, healthcare and education. To date, a mix of company research and index analysis has helped tickr users understand their impact. The partnership with Net Purpose will help to give users more insight into their impact, by providing supporting data for a range of metrics. This accessible and insightful information will support tickr's community of more than 100,000 users, 90% of whom are first-time investors, and help them invest in companies that align with their values.

The data will inform tickr's decision-making process, drive its engagement approach and provide the foundations for the company's reporting. To its users, impact is as important as financial returns and the partnership with Net Purpose means that tickr will be able to provide quantitative in-app reporting, allowing users to keep up to date with both their personal and community impact. As the majority of tickr users are first-time investors, investment engagement and education are key to tickr's mission as their team supports users on their journey. The data from Net Purpose provides an opportunity to showcase the real-world impact of the companies they invest in, building relatability and trust.

Net Purpose Founder and CEO Samantha Duncan said: "We're delighted to be working with tickr, which is demystifying impact investing for everyday investors. Our data will play a critical role in providing tickr's users with reliable and insightful information to make the right decisions about where to invest. We look forward to expanding our relationship with tickr to further sectors in the future to ensure that investors have access to meaningful impact data across all industries."

tickr Co-Founder Tom McGillycuddy said: "We want to show a new generation of investors that they're able to grow their money and have a positive impact at the same time. Net Purpose's data will be central to ensuring our users know and understand the good they're doing. Showing how their investments contribute to the UN Sustainable Development Goals will be an especially powerful marker for our users to understand their impact in the wider world."

London-based Net Purpose aggregates, cleans and standardises quantitative data on the social and environmental performance of the world's largest listed companies.

In December 2020, Net Purpose raised $2.5m in an investment round led by Illuminate Financial and has angel investor backing from Jim O'Neill, former Chairman of Goldman Sachs Asset Management, and Kevin Gould, Co-Founder of Markit.

tickr, which grew its monthly revenue 10 times during the pandemic, allows people to invest their money in companies grouped together under the themes of People and Planet, or a mix of the two. Only offering investments in companies that generate social and environmental solutions, tickr, which has offices in London and Liverpool, is challenging the status quo in the investment industry. Now, the platform is expanding to include services that give users the tools to have a positive impact through their finances beyond investing.

Notes to Editors

For further details, please contact netpurpose@wearesevenhills.com

About Net Purpose

London-based Net Purpose is the world's first dedicated data provider for a new generation of investors who invest for profit and purpose. Net Purpose aggregates, cleans and standardizes quantitative data on the social and environmental outcomes of companies and investment portfolios, so that investors can effortlessly report in line with all global standards and goals. The company was founded by impact measurement experts Sam Duncan, former Head of Impact at Leapfrog Investments, and Dinah Koehler, former Executive Director, Sustainable Equities, at UBS Asset Management. Net Purpose's investors include Illuminate Financial; Revent Ventures; Jim O'Neill, former Chairman of Goldman Sachs Asset Management; and Kevin Gould, Co-Founder of Markit.

For more information, visit www.netpurpose.com

About tickr

tickr is an app that empowers users to positively impact the world through their finances - from investing in companies making a positive impact on the planet, to offsetting their carbon footprint. A certified B Corp, tickr was built by Matt Latham and Tom McGillycuddy after stints at Barclays and Wellington Management, respectively. Together they set out to demystify investing, opening it up to a new generation, showing them that they're able to invest their money without compromising their values. In 2020, tickr became twice carbon neutral through offsetting double the amount of its carbon output, before launching a carbon offsetting subscription for its users - giving people the power to wipe their emissions off the planet and take climate change into their own hands.