Tax Payers Can Now Pre-File Form 2290 at Tax2efile.com

Tax2efile.com Offers Form 2290 E-Filing Services and More

HERNDON, VA / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2021 / The founders of Tax2efile.com, an IRS approved tax filing service provider that offers form 2290 E-filing services and more, are pleased to announce that tax payers can now pre-file Form 2290 through their user-friendly website.

To learn more about the IRS Form 2290, which is also known as the truck tax or HVUT tax, please visit https://www.tax2efile.com/efile-2290-form/prefile/irs-2290-form

As a company spokesperson noted, the pre-filing option for the IRS HVUT Form 2290 for 2021-2022 is already available; truckers who pre-file Form 2290 can then get their Stamped Schedule 1 starting from July 1, 2021.

The IRS Form 2290, which is for Heavy Vehicle Use Tax, is a Federal Excise Tax that applies to Heavyweight Highway Vehicles with a gross weight of 55,000 pounds or more.

There are a number of benefits to pre-filing this form, the spokesperson noted. For example, pre-filing it now will give tax payers 3 months to save up the amount they will need to pay.

"In addition, if you pre-file Form 2290 now, you will avoid the rush and also, if the form is rejected for some reason, you will have lots of time to amend it before the deadline," the spokesperson noted, adding that pre-filing will also give truck drivers ample time to cross check their truck tax forms.

"Our Form 2290 E-filing service also means that tax payers can avoid the IRS server, which sometimes experiences issues during the peak due date time. Also, pre-filing will give busy truck drivers peace of mind because they know they have reduced their risk of having to pay late penalties."

Pre-filing Form 2290 is the same as E-filing Form 2290 annually; the only difference is that tax payers will file and transmit the 2290 tax returns to the IRS before the filing date that starts on July 1.

Using the Tax2efile website is easy, the spokesperson noted. Tax payers simply need to create and log into their account for free, then enter in their vehicle/truck business information including their EIN and VIN.

After entering in their vehicle's gross weight, they will receive their tax amount in a very short amount of time; tax payers will then choose their payment method, submit their form and then receive their Stamped Schedule 1 copy via email.

About Tax2efile.com:

Tax2efile offers an IRS approved online tax filing service to help individuals, businesses and non-profit organizations file their federal tax returns and extensions. With Tax2efile, taxpayers are able to file their taxes electronically without hassle and are expedited through the taxing process. For more information, please visit https://www.tax2efile.com/efile-2290-form

