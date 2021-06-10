Dufry, leading global travel retailer, has been awarded a new ten-year concession contract at the Martinique Aimé Césaire International Airport starting January 1st, 2023, for the new duty-free shop covering 750 m2 of retail space. It will be located in the new airport extension area currently under construction next to the existing terminal. Alongside the new contract, the current concession for the existing 340 m2 duty-free shop, which Dufry has been operating since 2011, has also been extended until December 2022.

The planned airport extension and the enlarged duty-free shop will serve the growing number of passengers visiting the island of Martinique, which is a French overseas department and region located in the Caribbean, which in 2019 welcomed over 2 million travelers.

The new walk-through store is expected to be opened in December 2022 and will feature two distinctive features. The central eye-catching installation will be a rum tasting bar created as a tribute to the island's rum tradition and it will present a unique selection of high quality rums from leading producers. A Hit-the-Beach corner will be a testimony to the heritage and strong beach culture of the island and will allow for the further promotion and showcasing of local products. The increased retail space will also enable the offering of a larger product mix from global brands covering all typical duty-free categories, such as perfume and cosmetics, confectionery, tobacco, spirits, jewelry and travel accessories. A refined selection of local food and souvenirs will complete the product assortment and provide a distinctive sense of place for this tropical island.

Commenting on the new contract Christophe Ricard, General Manager Dufry France, said, 'We are proud to continue our longstanding relationship with our partners of Société Aéroport Martinique Aimé Césaire and to contribute to the further development of Martinique's International Airport. We will honor the trust put in Dufry by delivering a state-of-the-art shopping experience of the highest international standards, to best serve the growing tourist community visiting this iconic and beautiful island.'