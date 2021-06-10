Anzeige
Donnerstag, 10.06.2021
InnoCan Pharma im Fokus der institutionellen Anleger - aus gutem Grund!
WKN: A2QDNX ISIN: DE000A2QDNX9 
10.06.2021 | 08:01
Compleo receives approval for charging stations in Austria that comply with calibration regulations

DJ Compleo receives approval for charging stations in Austria that comply with calibration regulations 

DGAP-Media / 2021-06-10 / 07:30 
Compleo receives approval for charging stations in Austria that comply with calibration regulations 
Innovative technology with a signal effect for all of Europe | Fulfillment of the current market requirements of 
measurement and calibration law in Austria | Focus on consumer protection and the security of measurement data 
Dortmund, June 10, 2021 - Compleo, a leading provider of charging solutions, has received approval to sell its 
calibration-compliant AC and DC charging stations in Austria. This has now been confirmed to the German greentech 
company by the Austrian Federal Office of Metrology and Surveying. Compleo thus meets the current market requirements 
of the measurement and calibration law in Austria and, thanks to its innovative storage and display module (SAM(R)), 
sets an example that can have a signal effect throughout Europe. The approval is valid through the end of 2029 and 
applies to both the AC and DC products. 
Consumer confidence in the new solutions represents an important element of the e-mobility transition. To this end, 
users must be able to rely on the fact that they are only charged for the energy they actually use. For this reason, 
calibration law stipulates that the measurement results of each charging process must be traceable at all times. The 
goal is to give the consumer a way to verify the metered values billed after receiving the bill. This offers the 
consumer on the one hand, but also the Charge Point Operator (CPO) and the E-Mobility Provider (EMP), the necessary 
protection and creates the conditions for a trusting business relationship. 
After the lack of compliance with calibration law for DC charging stations delayed the expansion of the charging 
infrastructure in Germany in 2019, Compleo was able to establish itself as a pioneer on the German market with the 
presentation of the first DC charging stations that comply with calibration law. Thanks to the innovative storage and 
display module (SAM(R)), Compleo charging stations immediately function in compliance with calibration laws. The 
technology significantly simplifies approval and installation procedures, while reducing effort and running costs. 
Checrallah Kachouh, Co-CEO and CTO of Compleo, already sees a positive signal effect: "We are happy that we can also 
set standards for the European market with our technology. Achieving compliance with calibration law through SAM(R) is 
amazingly simple by comparison. This means we can also process inquiries from other EU countries quickly." 
This topic is also becoming increasingly relevant in Austria - the massive increase in newly registered e-cars in 
recent months makes the expansion of a charging infrastructure that complies with calibration regulations essential. 
According to a study by the Boston Consulting Group, Austria will need around 30,000 public charging stations by 2030 
to meet its charging needs. According to legislation, the measured values used for billing must comply with calibration 
law and be verifiable for the consumer. Here, calibration law not only helps to increase acceptance of e-mobility, but 
also strengthens consumer confidence in the measured values and correct billing. The approval of its 
calibration-compliant AC and DC charging stations in Austria is a significant factor here, as Claus Drennig, Country 
Manager of Compleo Austria, also realizes: "This is a step towards more transparency and an important concern for us 
because it creates trust. And trust is a crucial success factor for the emerging e-mobility industry and the mobility 
revolution." 
About Compleo | Compleo Charging Solutions AG, together with its subsidiary wallbe GmbH, is a leading provider of 
charging solutions for electric vehicles. The company is a complete solution provider with its charging stations and 
also offers services around the planning, installation, maintenance, service, or backend of the charging 
infrastructure. Compleo's range includes both AC and DC charging stations. The company develops and manufactures all 
products at its headquarters in Dortmund. In doing so, the manufacturer focuses on innovation, safety, 
consumer-friendliness and cost-effectiveness. Its customers include Allego, Clever, E.ON, EWE Go, Deutsche Telekom, 
Siemens, Volkswagen and over 150 municipal utilities in Germany. Compleo started production of the first charging 
stations in 2009 and wallbe GmbH joined the group in 2021. To date, the company has delivered over 50,000 charging 
points, contributing to the development of the charging infrastructure. Compleo is listed in the Prime Standard segment 
of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since October 2020 (ISIN: DE000A2QDNX9). More information is available at: 
www.compleo-cs.de/ 
Media Contact 
Compleo Charging Solutions AG 
Ralf Maushake 
Head of Marketing & Communications 
Email: r.maushake@compleo-cs.de 
Phone: +49 231 534 923 865 
Claus Drennig 
Country Manager Austria 
Email: claus.drennig@compleo-cs.de 
Phone: +43 676 309 701 8 
End of Media Release 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Issuer: Compleo Charging Solutions AG 
Key word(s): Automobile 
2021-06-10 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:   English 
Company:   Compleo Charging Solutions AG 
       Oberste-Wilms-Straße 15a 
       44309 Dortmund 
       Germany 
Phone:    +49 231 534 923 70 
E-mail:    ir@compleo-cs.de 
Internet:   https://www.compleo-cs.com/ 
ISIN:     DE000A2QDNX9 
WKN:     A2QDNX 
Listed:    Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, 
       Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID: 1206243 
 
End of News  DGAP Media 
=------------

1206243 2021-06-10 

Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1206243&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 10, 2021 01:30 ET (05:30 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.