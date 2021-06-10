DJ Compleo receives approval for charging stations in Austria that comply with calibration regulations

DGAP-Media / 2021-06-10 / 07:30 Compleo receives approval for charging stations in Austria that comply with calibration regulations Innovative technology with a signal effect for all of Europe | Fulfillment of the current market requirements of measurement and calibration law in Austria | Focus on consumer protection and the security of measurement data Dortmund, June 10, 2021 - Compleo, a leading provider of charging solutions, has received approval to sell its calibration-compliant AC and DC charging stations in Austria. This has now been confirmed to the German greentech company by the Austrian Federal Office of Metrology and Surveying. Compleo thus meets the current market requirements of the measurement and calibration law in Austria and, thanks to its innovative storage and display module (SAM(R)), sets an example that can have a signal effect throughout Europe. The approval is valid through the end of 2029 and applies to both the AC and DC products. Consumer confidence in the new solutions represents an important element of the e-mobility transition. To this end, users must be able to rely on the fact that they are only charged for the energy they actually use. For this reason, calibration law stipulates that the measurement results of each charging process must be traceable at all times. The goal is to give the consumer a way to verify the metered values billed after receiving the bill. This offers the consumer on the one hand, but also the Charge Point Operator (CPO) and the E-Mobility Provider (EMP), the necessary protection and creates the conditions for a trusting business relationship. After the lack of compliance with calibration law for DC charging stations delayed the expansion of the charging infrastructure in Germany in 2019, Compleo was able to establish itself as a pioneer on the German market with the presentation of the first DC charging stations that comply with calibration law. Thanks to the innovative storage and display module (SAM(R)), Compleo charging stations immediately function in compliance with calibration laws. The technology significantly simplifies approval and installation procedures, while reducing effort and running costs. Checrallah Kachouh, Co-CEO and CTO of Compleo, already sees a positive signal effect: "We are happy that we can also set standards for the European market with our technology. Achieving compliance with calibration law through SAM(R) is amazingly simple by comparison. This means we can also process inquiries from other EU countries quickly." This topic is also becoming increasingly relevant in Austria - the massive increase in newly registered e-cars in recent months makes the expansion of a charging infrastructure that complies with calibration regulations essential. According to a study by the Boston Consulting Group, Austria will need around 30,000 public charging stations by 2030 to meet its charging needs. According to legislation, the measured values used for billing must comply with calibration law and be verifiable for the consumer. Here, calibration law not only helps to increase acceptance of e-mobility, but also strengthens consumer confidence in the measured values and correct billing. The approval of its calibration-compliant AC and DC charging stations in Austria is a significant factor here, as Claus Drennig, Country Manager of Compleo Austria, also realizes: "This is a step towards more transparency and an important concern for us because it creates trust. And trust is a crucial success factor for the emerging e-mobility industry and the mobility revolution." About Compleo | Compleo Charging Solutions AG, together with its subsidiary wallbe GmbH, is a leading provider of charging solutions for electric vehicles. The company is a complete solution provider with its charging stations and also offers services around the planning, installation, maintenance, service, or backend of the charging infrastructure. Compleo's range includes both AC and DC charging stations. The company develops and manufactures all products at its headquarters in Dortmund. In doing so, the manufacturer focuses on innovation, safety, consumer-friendliness and cost-effectiveness. Its customers include Allego, Clever, E.ON, EWE Go, Deutsche Telekom, Siemens, Volkswagen and over 150 municipal utilities in Germany. Compleo started production of the first charging stations in 2009 and wallbe GmbH joined the group in 2021. To date, the company has delivered over 50,000 charging points, contributing to the development of the charging infrastructure. Compleo is listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since October 2020 (ISIN: DE000A2QDNX9). 