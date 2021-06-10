Capita plc - Capita signs £58m contract renewal with Tesco Mobile

10 June 2021



Capita signs £58m contract renewal with Tesco Mobile

Capita plc ('Capita') today announces it has been awarded a customer management contract renewal with Tesco Mobile.

Building on the existing highly successful five-year partnership in which Tesco Mobile has been recognised for its market-leading service, the contract renewal is worth £57.6m over three years, starting in September 2021. The contract renewal offers further opportunities for improvements to customer service whilst securing shared efficiencies through technology deployment and a new hybrid working model.

Capita will be deploying and integrating new advanced technology as part of its ongoing operations to manage all inbound customer service, telesales and renewal calls, that will not only improve the customer experience but also enhance the capabilities of and experience for our customer service colleagues.

Capita?has already started the?transformation process that?will?enable it to?deploy?the next generation of?digital technology?and?produce better outcomes for our client and their customers. This includes?AI-driven real-time'speech analytics?that will?coach?and prompt?advisers?during live calls,?helping?them?to?manage?customer conversations?and deliver?outstanding service. It?will?also?deliver greater efficiency by automating?call transcripts?to support improving our quality assurance.?

Capita will also re-engineer the customer journey, combining AI with speech-to-text and text-to-speech capability, to develop rapid self-serve authentication and a set of automated routes that can be completed without needing to speak to an adviser. Capita will aim to create a seamless digital experience for Tesco Mobile customers making it easier for customers to get their query resolved quickly.

This contract extension will be delivered through a Capita homeworking hybrid model supported by cloud-based telephony. This is an example of the company's new future ways of working approach which has developed in the wake of the pandemic.

Aimie Chapple, Capita Customer Management Executive Officer, said: "We are proud to serve Tesco Mobile customers. This contract renewal reflects the success of our longstanding partnership with Tesco Mobile, as we work together to transform the customer experience. The solution will deliver a digitally enabled transformation that will continue to improve the interactions that customers have with Tesco Mobile."

The total IFRS 15 transaction price (order book) for the three-year contract extension is £57.6m.

About Capita

Capita is a consulting, transformation and digital services business. Every day our 55,000 colleagues help millions of people, by delivering innovative solutions to transform and simplify the connections between businesses and customers, governments and citizens. We partner with clients and provide the insight and cutting-edge technologies that give time back, allowing them to focus on what they do best and making people's lives easier and simpler. We operate in the UK, Europe, India and South Africa - and across six divisions: Customer Management; Government Services; People Solutions; Software; Specialist Services; and Technology Solutions.

