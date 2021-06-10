California will need widespread demand flexibility to reach its renewables goal. Real-time electricity pricing is one tool that is being considered.From pv magazine USA Real-time retail pricing of electricity, which can make room for more renewables on the grid by increasing demand flexibility, is one element of a draft proposal presented by the California Public Utilities Commission's (CPUC) energy division. Such systems could include scheduled charging of electric vehicles and distributed storage, and remote control of space heating and water heating, said CPUC Commissioner Darcie Houck. Opt-in ...

