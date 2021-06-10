Yara International ASA: Pablo Barrera appointed Executive Director of IMAGINE Food Collective

Oslo, 10 June 2021: Pablo Barrera, EVP Communications & Procurement in Yara, is seconded toIMAGINE Food Collective, where he will work with leading global companies and stakeholders to help drive systemic change of the food value chain.



Pablo Barrera is today Executive Vice President Communications & Procurement in Yara and has since April 2018 been a member of the Yara Group Executive Board where he has held various positions.

IMAGINE, a social venture co-founded in 2019 by Paul Polman, Valerie Keller, Jeff Seabright and Kees Kruythoff to mobilize industry leaders around the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals, is accelerating transformation in value chains such as food, fashion and finance. It has brought together 25 CEOs from across the ag-food value chain to address one of the biggest threats facing our society and our planet - the broken food system. Individually these CEOs are pushing their businesses to be more regenerative, equitable, and healthier. Together in the Food Collective, and in partnership with governments and civil society, they are pushing the broader ag-food system from a historical source of planetary and human decline, towards future solutions for planetary and human health.

"The transformation of global agriculture depends upon close collaboration across the whole value chain, from input companies to retailers. Having Pablo Barrera lead this effort with IMAGINE offers a unique opportunity to contribute to nature-positive food production and consumption," says President & CEO of Yara, Svein Tore Holsether.

"We are running out of time. There are less than nine harvests left to 2030, and we cannot afford to waste another minute. We therefore need leadership more than ever. Having key players like Yara lead the way is therefore critical, and their secondment of Pablo Barrera signals strong leadership and commitment to address one of the biggest threats facing the planet - the broken food system," says IMAGINE Co-founder and Chair, Paul Polman.

"At IMAGINE we believe in the power of a 'courageous collective' - CEOs coming together as human beings - doing together what they cannot do alone. We convene courageous leaders who care about reversing climate change, biodiversity extinction and rising inequality -- and who can actually do something about it through pre-competitive collective action. With the world's eyes on the ag-food system, Pablo is joining at a critical time where his energy and expertise can help CEOs, government leaders and activists accelerate systemic, seismic shifts across the value chain, from how we grow to what we eat." Says IMAGINE Co-founder and Co-Chair, Valerie Keller.

"Food and agriculture is at the center of the global sustainability agenda, and systemic change is needed if we are going to meet the Sustainable Development Goals for 2030. I am very excited and thankful for the opportunity to work on this with IMAGINE and some of the main players in the ag-food value chain," says Pablo Barrera.

Pablo Barrera will take up his new position effective 1 July, and a process to identify his successor has been initiated.





Thor Giæver, SVP Investor Relations

Josiane Kremer, Director External Communications

About IMAGINE

IMAGINE empowers new and unprecedented coalitions of leading CEOs to take bold stands on hard issues, such as climate and human rights. We find the pre-competitive space in which business leaders representing >25% of the value chain can drive tipping points, raise industry norms, de-risk political action and ultimately transform markets.

IMAGINE helps build net-positive companies, which succeed by giving more than they take. With deep expertise in human systems and leadership transformation, we work with CEOs, boards and leadership teams to shift mindsets and redefine business models, putting purpose at the heart of superior performance. Through immersive journeys and connectivity to the wider ecosystem, we help companies realise their part of the Global Goals while creating value for all their stakeholders.

A social venture founded in 2019 by Paul Polman, Valerie Keller, Jeff Seabright and Kees Kruythoff IMAGINE is comprised of purpose-driven alumni CEOs -- former business leaders who have walked the talk on conscious capitalism and now use their time, experience and networks to accelerate the transformation of businesses, industries and ultimately society.

www.IMAGINE.one





About Yara

Yara grows knowledge to responsibly feed the world and protect the planet. Supporting our vision of a world without hunger and a planet respected, we pursue a strategy of sustainable value growth, promoting climate-friendly crop nutrition and zero-emission energy solutions. Yara's ambition is focused on growing a climate positive food future that creates value for our customers, shareholders and society at large and delivers a more sustainable food value chain.

To achieve our ambition, we have taken the lead in developing digital farming tools for precision farming, and work closely with partners throughout the food value chain to improve the efficiency and sustainability of food production. Through our focus on clean ammonia production, we aim to enable the hydrogen economy, driving a green transition of shipping, fertilizer production and other energy intensive industries.

Founded in 1905 to solve the emerging famine in Europe, Yara has established a unique position as the industry's only global crop nutrition company. We operate an integrated business model with around 17,000 employees and operations in over 60 countries, with a proven track record of strong returns. In 2020, Yara reported revenues of USD 11.6 billion.

www.yara.com