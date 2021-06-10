Miss & Mr BIGOers, Ambassadors of Bigo Live Italy, Gleam on Rome's Famed Via del Corso Billboard

ROME, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading live streaming platform Bigo Live continues to gain popularity in Italy following its entry into the market in 2020. The platform recently rolled out a brand ambassador search campaign for Bigo Live Italy, Miss & Mr BIGOers, to spotlight the country's leading live streaming talents and creators.

[Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=77mYFE6ojT0]

The star-studded campaign features local grassroots talents such as Gio (Bigo ID: LamboGio) and Salah (Bigo ID: Lina130519), along with renowned Italian actor Floriana Secondi (Bigo ID: 728023060) and actress Maria Monsè (Bigo ID: 733716925), who is known for II maresciallo Rocca, Annarè and Ragazzi della note.

In recognition of the platform's leading contributors, Bigo Live Italy features the crowning Miss and Mr BIGOers on Rome's renowned Via del Corso billboard, set in the city's most bustling business district.

Live Streaming: The Next Generation of Social Language

Video broadcasting is one of the most popular online content formats, with up to 63% of the population aged 18-34 consuming live streaming content daily. Singapore-based Bigo Live, the industry's leading platform, now has 400 million users in over 150 countries, including Italy, since its launch in 2016.

In 2020, the platform recorded a 25 percent increase in global downloads and a 22 percent increase in average stream length. In recent years, Bigo Live has witnessed increasing demand for an inclusive and supportive social platform.

"Live streaming platforms such as Bigo Live provide the opportunity for users to connect with people and communities that share common interests and hobbies, creating virtual groups around music, gaming, sports, comedy, poetry, cookery, and so much more," explains Bigo Live spokesperson.

"This is why live streaming is such a big part of people's lives nowadays. With Bigo Live, users can showcase their talents, gain a fan base, and earn alternative income via virtual gifts rewarded by fans. In Italy, we have seen how the platform birthed a new generation of online stars and talented broadcasters over the year."

Bigo Live Italy continues to recruit undiscovered talents to join the live streaming platform as broadcasters. Interested parties can fill this form to start, and follow Bigo Live on Instagram, and download the Bigo Live app for more updates.

About Bigo Live

Bigo Live is one of the world's fastest-growing live streaming social communities for users to broadcast in real-time, sharing moments, milestones, showcase their talents, and interact with people from around the world. Bigo Live has around 400 million users in over 150 countries and is currently the market leader in the live streaming industry. Launched in March 2016, Bigo Live is owned by Bigo Technology, based in Singapore.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1528268/Miss___Mr_BIGOers_Ambassadors_Bigo_Live_Italy_Gleam_Rome_s.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1476800/Bigo_Live_Logo.jpg