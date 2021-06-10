SME Insurance Broker Simply Business Achieves B Corp Recertification

LONDON, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Simply Business , one of the UK's fastest-growing small business insurance providers, today announced that it has been recertified as a B Corporation (B Corp) for another three years - recognising its strong track record for having a positive social impact.

B stands for Benefit for all. We are mobilizing the B Corp movement to change our economic system to positively impact all stakeholders - workers, communities, customers, and our planet. To become a B Corp, businesses must undergo a rigorous certification process, which analyses social and environmental performance.

Simply Business first earned B Corp status in 2017 becoming one of the first insurance companies to do so. Since then B Corp has become one of the most respected global standards in corporate sustainability, with more than 3,900 certified B Corps across 150 industries and 71 countries.



Of the categories assessed during recertification, Simply Business ranked highest in the "Workers" category, which relates to job flexibility, career development, wages, benefits and culture. The company previously gained recognition for two consecutive years by The Sunday Times as a Best Company to Work For.

Simply Business also scored well in the "Community" category because of its prodigious fundraising efforts. Over the past several years, Simply Business has raised more than £340,000 for Whizz-Kidz, a charity working to transform the lives of disabled children by providing them with much-needed equipment and support, as well as helping them gain the life skills they need to succeed. Simply Business has also donated more than £100,000 to England's Amputee Football Team and recently signed a three-year partnership with Mind - the leading mental health charity in England and Wales.

Alan Thomas, UK CEO at Simply Business, comments: "It's an honour to be recertified as a B Corp. It acknowledges our belief in community engagement, and the work we've done to date to ensure we're having a positive impact on people, society and the environment.

"We're committed to being a force for good, and that's shown through our continuous efforts to give back. Being a B Corp is a great source of pride for us and an increasingly important differentiator as a brand.

"As the world continues to recover from the pandemic, businesses have the opportunity to play an even greater, more positive role in society. B Corps are held to the highest standards, and we're thrilled to continue our journey as part of this growing movement that aims to redefine success in business."

Kate Sandle, Director of Programmes and Engagement at B Corporation, comments: "Simply Business is meeting the high standards of social, environmental, public transparency and legal accountability to balance profit and purpose. The sustained investment they've made in their employees is truly remarkable, and we're proud to recertify the company for another three years."

About Simply Business

Simply Business is one of the UK's biggest business insurance providers, specialising in public liability insurance for SMEs and insuring over 800,000 small businesses and landlords across the UK.

Launched in 2005, Simply Business provides an online brokerage service, delivering policies tailored to individual business requirements. Using the power of tech and data to create the best possible customer experiences, Simply Business employs over 650 people across offices in London, Northampton, plus 200 in Boston, Massachusetts, in the US.

Owing to its internal underwriting capability, Simply Business can cover over 1,000 trade types - ranging from plumbers to accountants to dog walkers. An accredited B Corp for their positive social impact, Simply Business has also been voted the Sunday Times Best Company To Work For twice in a row.