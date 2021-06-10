Sun'Agri, REM Tec, Kilowattsol and Altergie Développement et Râcines have announced the creation of France Agrivoltaisme, the world's first association for the promotion of agrivoltaics.From pv magazine France French solar companies Sun'Agri, REM Tec, Kilowattsol, and Altergie Développement et Râcines have announced the creation of France Agrivoltaisme, the world's first trade body for the agrivoltaics sector. "France is the ideal promoter of this cutting edge technology," the association said. "The Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE) has contributed since 2019 to the development of this solution ...

