Donnerstag, 10.06.2021
Katapultstart-News! Wie Rritual Superfoods die Branche schockiert!
10.06.2021 | 09:17
Nasdaq Tallinn: ELMO Rent AS publishes supplemented company description in English language

Tallinn, Estonia, 2021-06-10 09:05 CEST --


ELMO Rent AS notified of initial public offering of shares on 1 June 2021 and
published company description as an offering document. ELMO Rent AS published
the supplemented company description in Estonian language and a respective
announcement to stock exchange on 9 June 2021. 

ELMO Rent AS publishes the company description translated into English that has
been enclosed to the announcement and will be made available on ELMO Rent AS
homepage at
https://elmorent.ee/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/Elmo_IPO_eng2.pdf?fbclid=IwAR1Pg3
x1XNXvLl-8ny4hbrVCq3F5Jdb0_iswMVwTzY3f5uwF5U6UPE7bGBI. 



For additional information please contact:

Enn Laansoo, Jr.
ELMO Rent AS founder and member of the Supervisory Board

Phone: +372 521 6858
Email: enn@elmorent.ee

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1001706
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
