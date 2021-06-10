Nasdaq Tallinn: ELMO Rent AS publishes supplemented company description in English language

Tallinn, Estonia, 2021-06-10 09:05 CEST -- ELMO Rent AS notified of initial public offering of shares on 1 June 2021 and published company description as an offering document. ELMO Rent AS published the supplemented company description in Estonian language and a respective announcement to stock exchange on 9 June 2021. ELMO Rent AS publishes the company description translated into English that has been enclosed to the announcement and will be made available on ELMO Rent AS homepage at https://elmorent.ee/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/Elmo_IPO_eng2.pdf?fbclid=IwAR1Pg3 x1XNXvLl-8ny4hbrVCq3F5Jdb0_iswMVwTzY3f5uwF5U6UPE7bGBI. For additional information please contact: Enn Laansoo, Jr. ELMO Rent AS founder and member of the Supervisory Board Phone: +372 521 6858 Email: enn@elmorent.ee Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1001706