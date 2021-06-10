TF Bank: Monthly statistics May 2021

STOCKHOLM, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The total loan portfolio amounted to SEK 9,027 million at the end of May. Compared to May 2020, the loan portfolio has increased by 32 % in local currencies.

Month May-21 May-20 Change Consumer Lending





New lending, SEK million 319 218 46 % Ecommerce Solutions





Transaction volume*, SEK million 612 300 104 % Credit Cards





Number of active credit cards** 2 685 1 578 70 %

Cumulative for the year Jan-May 21 Jan-May 20 Change Consumer Lending





New lending, SEK million 1 710 1 547 11 % Ecommerce Solutions





Transaction volume*, SEK million 2 180 1 314 66 % Credit Cards





Number of active credit cards*** 59 158 26 127 126 %

* The sum of all purchases that go through TF Bank's payment solutions

**Monthly change of the number of active cards

***All issued cards at the last day of the period that are used regularly

All figures for May 2021 are preliminary.

For further information, please contact:

Mikael Meomuttel, CFO and Head of Investor Relations +46 (0) 70 626 95 33

The information was provided for publication on June 10, 2021 at 08.30 CET.

TF Bank in brief

TF Bank was founded 1987 and is an internet-based niche bank offering consumer banking services and e-commerce solutions through a proprietary IT platform with a high degree of automation. Deposit and lending activities are conducted in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Germany and Austria through branch or cross-border banking. The operations are divided into three segments: Consumer Lending, Ecommerce Solutions and Credit Cards. TF Bank is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

