Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 10.06.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 662 internationalen Medien
Katapultstart-News! Wie Rritual Superfoods die Branche schockiert!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 4472 ISIN: SE0007331608 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TF BANK AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TF BANK AB 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
10.06.2021 | 09:34
34 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

TF Bank: Monthly statistics May 2021

STOCKHOLM, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The total loan portfolio amounted to SEK 9,027 million at the end of May. Compared to May 2020, the loan portfolio has increased by 32 % in local currencies.

Month

May-21

May-20

Change

Consumer Lending




New lending, SEK million

319

218

46 %

Ecommerce Solutions




Transaction volume*, SEK million

612

300

104 %

Credit Cards




Number of active credit cards**

2 685

1 578

70 %

Cumulative for the year

Jan-May 21

Jan-May 20

Change

Consumer Lending




New lending, SEK million

1 710

1 547

11 %

Ecommerce Solutions




Transaction volume*, SEK million

2 180

1 314

66 %

Credit Cards




Number of active credit cards***

59 158

26 127

126 %

* The sum of all purchases that go through TF Bank's payment solutions

**Monthly change of the number of active cards

***All issued cards at the last day of the period that are used regularly

All figures for May 2021 are preliminary.

For further information, please contact:

Mikael Meomuttel, CFO and Head of Investor Relations +46 (0) 70 626 95 33

The information was provided for publication on June 10, 2021 at 08.30 CET.

TF Bank in brief

TF Bank was founded 1987 and is an internet-based niche bank offering consumer banking services and e-commerce solutions through a proprietary IT platform with a high degree of automation. Deposit and lending activities are conducted in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Germany and Austria through branch or cross-border banking. The operations are divided into three segments: Consumer Lending, Ecommerce Solutions and Credit Cards. TF Bank is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/tf-bank-ab--publ-/r/tf-bank--monthly-statistics-may-2021,c3363768

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/13973/3363768/1429668.pdf

Press release PDF

TF BANK-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.