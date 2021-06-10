Dutch Seeds Shop Boasts Cannabis Cup-Winning Marijuana Seeds, Caters to US$13.5 Billion Sector

Dutch Seeds Shop aims to make its extensive line of products more available in countries that legalize the use of marijuana and cannabis. With the surge in the medicinal use of cannabis as well as the legalization of it in the United States and more countries, the online seed bank sets its eyes on the exploding billion-dollar sector.

PLOVDIV, BULGARIA / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2021 / Dutch Seeds Shop, the 10-year-old online marijuana seeds bank, announced that its inventory of over 250 different marijuana seeds for sale consists largely of Cannabis Cup winners. The industry veteran carries high-quality cannabis seeds on its website, with each product bearing the most accurate and complete product descriptions for the safety of its customers. With a wide range of seeds from the best breeders in the Netherlands that are made to undergo testing for germination rate before being put on sale, Dutch Seeds Shop caters to a growing demand for marijuana seeds amidst talks of legalized use in more countries.

Dutch Seeds Shop offers a variety of Sativa dominant, Indica dominant, as well as Hybrid marijuana strains. Sativa strains are famous for their cerebral effects as they have high tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) content, making them ideal for daytime activities that require more energy and attention. On the other hand, Indica dominant hybrids possess sedating and calming effects and are generally higher in Cannabidiol (CBD). These strains are ideal for fighting insomnia as they help the body and mind relax for a restful sleep.

'Having been in operation for so long, we know the industry's ins and outs. We are not doing a trial-and-error business and pride ourselves with hundreds of thousands of happy customers. Our high quality feminised and autoflower marijuana seeds promise a germination success of 97%, making it simpler and more accessible for marijuana to be put to good use in legalised countries,' said Nenad Nicolic, Founder of Dutch Seeds Shop.

For more information, visit https://dutchseedsshop.com/

According to Grand View Research, the global legal marijuana market size was valued at US$9.1 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 26.7% from 2021 to 2028. This comes alongside the prevalence of medicinal marijuana as more patients adopt cannabis due to the growth in medical conditions that require marijuana as a treatment.

The cannabis-focused group, Leafly, reported that Americans purchased US$18.3 billion in cannabis products over the past calendar year, which is US$7.6 billion more than the US$10.7 billion in sales the previous year. Elsewhere, the European Commission resumed novel food applications for edible CBD products in December 2020, and in Canada, many provinces are inviting applications from multiple suppliers as they look forward to privatizing cannabis retail stores.

Furthermore, the anticipated federal-level legalization of medical marijuana in the United States will help this market witness high growth opportunities in legal, medical consumption. This past week, Amazon just announced its support for legalizing the use of cannabis on a national level. On its blog, it said it would no longer include marijuana in its comprehensive drug screening programme and that its public policy team will actively support The Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement Act of 2021 (MORE Act), which is federal legislation that would legalize marijuana at the federal level in America. The tech giant also promised to expunge criminal records related to marijuana use and invest in impacted communities.

'We are looking forward to serving this huge surge in demand for marijuana and cannabis seeds in more countries. With every package sealed to guarantee secure transportation and delivery, we want to remind our customers the joy of growing their own plants for legal use,' continued Nicolic.

About the Company:

Dutch Seeds Shop is a Europe-based company, incorporated in Bulgaria in 2011, that sells high-quality marijuana seeds globally. Our cannabis seeds come from Amsterdam and the Netherlands. The company has various cannabis seeds for sale that enable growers of all levels and skills to discover first-class marijuana strains for personal and therapeutic purposes.

#

Contact Information

Name: Nenad Nicolic

Company: Dutch Seeds Shop

Address: Prezviter Kozma 3, Plovdiv 4000, Bulgaria

Email: nenad@dutchseedsshop.com

Website: https://dutchseedsshop.com/

SOURCE: Dutch Seeds Shop

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/651226/Dutch-Seeds-Shop-Boasts-Cannabis-Cup-Winning-Marijuana-Seeds-Caters-to-US135-Billion-Sector