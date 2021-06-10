Amazic Announces New Partnership with Sonatype to Bring More Enterprises Developer-Friendly, Full-Spectrum Software Supply Chain Automation and Security

AMSTERDAM, June 10, 2021, one of EMEA's largest trusted suppliers and solution advisors for partners, individuals and many of the world's largest organisations, today announced a strategic partnership with Sonatype, the leader in developer-friendly tools for software supply chain automation and security.

Offering a unique platform for purchasing technology products and services, Amazic offers best-of-breed solutions to their resellers and end users in order to support business digital transformation and technology growth. This new partnership extends Amazic's reach even further and enables them to leverage the Sonatype platform with their customers, providing full-spectrum control of the cloud-native software development lifecycle including: third-party open source code, first-party source code, infrastructure as code (IaC), and containerized code. The relationship allows Amazic to communicate their commercial knowledge and offer the Sonatype platform to their resellers through their lead passing and deal registration process.

"As we continue to focus on growing our channel partner program in 2021, making full-spectrum software supply chain automation a reality for more organisations, adding Amazic to our team was an easy decision," said Wai Man Yau, General Manager International, Sonatype. "With extensive expertise in the developer and DevSecOps industries, we're thrilled to have Amazic as part of our ecosystem, helping even more resellers throughout EMEA go to market with the Nexus platform and developer-friendly control of their software supply chains."

"We're excited about this new partnership with Sonatype to expand our developer solutions offering to the channel," said Mohamed Yassini, CEO at Amazic. "The Amazic team will work closely with Sonatype on any upcoming opportunities and support resellers with any enquiries."

If you would like to learn more about the Sonatype Partner Program, please get in touch with Amazic at partners@amazic.comand visit https://amazicworld.com/sonatype/for more information about Sonatype.

Additional Resources

To learn more about how Amazic or Sonatype can help your organisation build safe, secure, high quality software, visithttps://www.sonatype.comand https://amazicdistribution.com/

About Amazic:

Amazic was founded in 2009, to provide a European-market entry point for cutting edge technology vendors.

By providing training courses, building strong communities, driving product sales, running market awareness campaigns and events, Amazic accelerates adoption and vendor growth through strongly believing in the duality of great technology and great people who can actually utilize it for good.

As a result of this, Amazic has grown into a trusted supplier and solution advisor for partners, individuals and many of the world's largest organizations across different industry verticals by offering a unique platform for purchasing technology products & services and accessing training courses.

About Sonatype:

Sonatype is the leader in developer-friendly, full-spectrum software supply chain management providing organizations total control of their cloud-native development lifecycles, including third-party open source code, first-party source code, infrastructure as code, and containerized code. The company supports 70% of the Fortune 100 and its commercial and open source tools are trusted by 15 million developers around the world. With a vision to transform the way the world innovates, Sonatype helps organizations of all sizes build higher quality software that's more aligned with business needs, more maintainable, and more secure.

Sonatype has been recognized by Fast Company as one of theBest Workplaces for Innovatorsin the world, two years in a row and has been named to the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and Inc. 5000 list for the past five years. For more information, please visit Sonatype.com, or connect with us onFacebook,Twitter, orLinkedIn.