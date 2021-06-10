Anzeige
Donnerstag, 10.06.2021
GlobeNewswire
10.06.2021 | 10:29
Admissiom of trading of Mainor Ülemiste AS bonds on Nasdaq Baltic Alternative market First North

Tallinn, Estonia, 2021-06-10 10:25 CEST --


According to the Management Board of Nasdaq Tallinn decision made on June 1,
2021, Mainor Ülemiste AS up to 150,000 bonds with nominal value of 100 (Mainor
Ülemiste bonds 2026, ISIN code: EE3300002138) will be admitted to trading on
MTF First North operated by Nasdaq Tallinn AS after the following conditions
are met: 

 -- the offering has been completed according to the principles described in
   the Company Description and the results of the offering are disclosed;

 -- offer bonds have been issued and transferred to the securities accounts of
   investors in Estonian Securities Register if the offer has been successful;

 -- after meeting the aforementioned conditions, the issuer has submitted the
   respective report to the exchange.


The aforementioned conditions are met as of 10.06, 2021. Proceeding from the
above, 50,000 Mainor Ülemiste AS aforementioned bonds will be admitted to
trading on MTF First North operated by Nasdaq Tallinn AS as of Friday, June 11,
2021 or on a date close to it. 



Additional info:

Issuer's name         Mainor Ülemiste AS 
Issuer's short name      MAY         
ISIN code           EE3300002138    
Securities maturity date    10.06.2026     
Nominal value of one security 100 EUR       
Number of securities      50,000       
Total nominal value      5,000,000 EUR    
Orderbook short name      MAYB047526FA    
Coupon rate          4.75%        
Coupon payment dates      2 times per year  
                June 10; December 10





The Certified Adviser of Mainor Ülemiste AS is Redgate Capital AS.

Mainor Ülemiste AS Company Description is attached to this announcement.



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+372 640 8800
www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1001725
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
