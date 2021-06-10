Admissiom of trading of Mainor Ülemiste AS bonds on Nasdaq Baltic Alternative market First North

Tallinn, Estonia, 2021-06-10 10:25 CEST -- According to the Management Board of Nasdaq Tallinn decision made on June 1, 2021, Mainor Ülemiste AS up to 150,000 bonds with nominal value of 100 (Mainor Ülemiste bonds 2026, ISIN code: EE3300002138) will be admitted to trading on MTF First North operated by Nasdaq Tallinn AS after the following conditions are met: -- the offering has been completed according to the principles described in the Company Description and the results of the offering are disclosed; -- offer bonds have been issued and transferred to the securities accounts of investors in Estonian Securities Register if the offer has been successful; -- after meeting the aforementioned conditions, the issuer has submitted the respective report to the exchange. The aforementioned conditions are met as of 10.06, 2021. Proceeding from the above, 50,000 Mainor Ülemiste AS aforementioned bonds will be admitted to trading on MTF First North operated by Nasdaq Tallinn AS as of Friday, June 11, 2021 or on a date close to it. Additional info: Issuer's name Mainor Ülemiste AS Issuer's short name MAY ISIN code EE3300002138 Securities maturity date 10.06.2026 Nominal value of one security 100 EUR Number of securities 50,000 Total nominal value 5,000,000 EUR Orderbook short name MAYB047526FA Coupon rate 4.75% Coupon payment dates 2 times per year June 10; December 10 The Certified Adviser of Mainor Ülemiste AS is Redgate Capital AS. Mainor Ülemiste AS Company Description is attached to this announcement. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1001725