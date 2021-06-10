Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Sdiptech AB (publ) on Nasdaq Stockholm (120/21)

On request of Sdiptech AB (publ), company registration number 556672-4893, Nasdaq Stockholm has admitted the company's B- shares and preference shares to trading on Nasdaq Stockholm with effect from June 11, 2021. The shares are currently traded on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market. As per today's date the company has a total of 37,113,927 shares, of which 1,750,000 preference shares, 2,000,000 share A and 33,363,927 share B. Short name: SDIP B ------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0003756758 ------------------------------------------------------------------- Order book id: 137416 ------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of B-shares to be listed: 33,363,927 ------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: SDIP PREF ------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0006758348 ------------------------------------------------------------------- Order book id: 106736 ------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of preference shares to be listed: 1,750,000 ------------------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: CCP Cleared ------------------------------------------------------------------- Segment: Large Cap ------------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: STO Equities CCP/182 ------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table ------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC: XSTO ------------------------------------------------------------------- ICB Classification: Industry code: 50 Industrials ----------------------------------------------------- Supersector code: 5020 Industrial Goods and Services ----------------------------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing Qualifications, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com.