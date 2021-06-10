Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 10.06.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 662 internationalen Medien
Katapultstart-News! Wie Rritual Superfoods die Branche schockiert!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
10.06.2021 | 11:17
80 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Last day of trading in Sdiptech AB (publ) (287/21)

At the request of Sdiptech AB (publ), the trading in the company's B-shares and
preference shares on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market is to cease. As
from June 11, 2021, the shares will be listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. 

Last day of trading is today on June 10, 2021.

Short name:   SDIP B   
----------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0003756758
----------------------------
Order book ID: 137416   
----------------------------
Short name:   SDIP PREF  
----------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0006758348
----------------------------
Order book ID: 106736   
----------------------------



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing
Qualifications, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.