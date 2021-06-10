Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Last day of trading in Sdiptech AB (publ) (287/21)

At the request of Sdiptech AB (publ), the trading in the company's B-shares and preference shares on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market is to cease. As from June 11, 2021, the shares will be listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. Last day of trading is today on June 10, 2021. Short name: SDIP B ---------------------------- ISIN code: SE0003756758 ---------------------------- Order book ID: 137416 ---------------------------- Short name: SDIP PREF ---------------------------- ISIN code: SE0006758348 ---------------------------- Order book ID: 106736 ---------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing Qualifications, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.