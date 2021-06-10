Nasdaq Tallinn: Notice on Initial Public Offering of Shares of AS Bercman Technologies

Tallinn, Estonia, 2021-06-10 11:10 CEST -- AS Bercman Technologies (register code 14134425, Teaduspargi tn 11, 50411, Tartu, Estonia, hereinafter Bercman) hereby announces the initial public offering of its shares. The offering is based on the company description drafted by Bercman that is available on the Bercman website: bit.ly/3xcuSkY. As the total amount of the offering is below EUR 2,5 million, no public offering prospectus is drafted or published. Shares are publicly offered only in Estonia and not in any other jurisdiction. Comment of the member of the management board of Bercman, Mart Suurkask: Admission to trading on stock exchange helps to turn more attention to the topic of traffic safety and related developments. Being a public entity, whose shares are traded on Nasdaq, we are reliable and strong partners in B2B business. We wish to grow significantly and invite all subscribers and future investors to share in our growth story. Overview of the main conditions of the offer: Up to 200,000 shares are offered publicly, but Bercman reserves the right to increase the total amount by 40,000 shares i.e. up to 240,000. The estimated total revenue of the offer is approximately EUR 680,000, in case of over-subscription and increased amount of shares offered, up to EUR 816,000. Bercman intends to use the funds raised via the public offering for growth and product development. More specifically funds are used for optimising the Smart Crosswalk product, supplementing the sales team, increasing export activities, supplementing the engineering and software development teams, and finalising the product that meets the requirements of train traffic control system. The offer is directed at all retail and institutional investors in Estonia. Bercman has submitted an application for admission to trading of all its shares (including the shares offered during the public offering) on the Multilateral Trading Facility First North operated by Nasdaq Tallinn AS. Offering period, during which time the shares can be subscribed, begins on 14 June 2021 at 10:00 and ends on 22 June 2021 at 13:00 (Estonian time). The price per one share offered is EUR 3,4, from which EUR 0.1 is the nominal value of the share offered and EUR 3.3 the issue premium. Only integer number of shares can be subscribed for. Retail investor wishing to submit a subscription order must contact the operator of its securities account opened at the Estonian Register of Securities. Bercman has one class of shares and all the shares offered belong to the same class. Important dates: The below timeline specifies the most important dates related to the offer. 14 June 2021 at Start of subscription period 10:00 22 June 2021 at End of subscription period 13:00 On or about 28 Bercman announces the results of the offer June 2021 On or about 29 Settlement of the offer (new shares are transferred to the June 2021 investors and payment for the shares) On or about 12 First day of trading on First North July 2021 Form of subscription order: Securities account [investor name] holder: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Securities account: [securities account number of the investor] -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Account operator: [investor's securities account operator's name] -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Security: BERCMAN TECHNOLOGIES AKTSIA täiendav 4 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN-code: EE3801076409 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Quantity of securities: [number of shares that the investor wishes to subscribe] -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Price (per share): 3 euros and 40 cents -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction price: [number of shares that the investor wishes to subscribe multiplied by the price per share] -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Counterparty: Bercman Technologies AS -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Counterparty's securities 99103689847 account: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Counterparty's securities LHV Pank AS account manager: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Type of transaction: Subscription -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Settlement type: Delivery versus payment -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Before investing in the shares of Bercman we advise you to acquaint yourself with the company description in full and, if needed, consult with an expert. Additional information: Mart Suurkask AS Bercman Technologies member of the management board Tel: +372 5340 2902 E-mail: mart.suurkask@bercman.com AS Bercman Technologies is a public limited company founded and operating in Estonia whose main field of operation is development, production and sales of innovative solutions that increase traffic safety. Important information: This notice is an advertisement for securities within the meaning of the Regulation No 2017/1129/EU of 14 June 2017 of the European Parliament and of the Council European Parliament and does not constitute an offer to sell the shares of Bercman or invitation to subscribe to the shares of Bercman. Before deciding to invest we ask the investors to acquaint themselves with the Bercman company description and if needed consult with an expert. Decision to acquire the shares of Bercman should be based only on the information presented in the company description of Bercman. The information contained in this notice is not intended to be published, distributed or transmitted, in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, in the United States, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore, South Africa, or in any other country or circumstance where publication, sharing or transmission would be unlawful. Bercman shares will be publicly offered only in the Republic of Estonia and the sale or offer of the shares shall not take place in any jurisdiction where such offer, invitation or sale would be unlawful without the exception or qualification of law. Shares are offered solely based on the company description and the offer is intended only for the persons to whom the company description is directed at. The present notice is not reviewed or confirmed by any supervisory authority, and it does not constitute a prospectus.